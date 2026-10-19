A Dad Kept Changing The TV To Football, But His Son Had A Different Plan Every Time He Left The Room

Imagine living in a house with one TV in a time before smartphones, tablets, and personal computers.

I’m talking about the ’80s.

In this story, we hear about a father and son battling it out to watch what they want to watch on TV.

In the end, the dad does not want the son to change the channel again, but the way he phrases it gives his son the perfect opportunity for malicious compliance.

Let’s read all about it.

Look Dad! No hands! Enter the way-way back machine. It’s around 1987, I’m watching cartoons and my dad marches up to the wooden TV and turns the dial “click click” to the football game. Then he goes back to his chair and begins to watch it. A commercial comes on and he gets up to get a beer.

OP changed it back.

“Click click” I’ve changed it back to cartoons. He isn’t watching it, hell he isn’t even in the room! He comes back and mumbles and “click click” its back to the game. Another commercial comes on and he goes to use the restroom. “Click click”

OP knew just what to do.

He walks back in “click click” and it’s back on the game. He says, “If you put your little hand on that television (he NEVER says TV, he’s old school) again you are going straight to your room. Another commercial comes on and I scoot over to the TV, look him dead in the eye, put my foot on the dial, and “click click”. My dad looked at me and just said “Touché” P.S. My dad is KING if malicious compliance.

That’s funny! Leave it to a kid to outsmart his dad. I’m glad his dad didn’t get upset about it. In fact, it sounds like OP learned malicious compliance from his dad. His dad was probably proud.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

A dad weighs in.

This is sadly true.

One person shares another title suggestion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who moved her mom in after her dad passed, but doesn’t want to fill the role of a spouse.

This person found the story funny.

The best part about this story is the dad’s reaction at the end. He wasn’t upset. He realized his son had found a loophole.

I’m pretty sure after that the dad probably changed the channel back to football again, but it would’ve been nice if he let his son win the TV battle since he was so clever.

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