A Father Dubbed His Biological Son His “Favorite Kid” Right in Front of His Half-Brother on a Camping Trip—And a Stranger Intervened to Call Out the Toxic Favoritism

It’s hard to explain a situation to someone who’s already decided they know what’s going on.

One dad found that out while camping with his son and his son’s younger half-brother.

He and his only child have a running joke about being each other’s “favorite,” so they exchanged it as usual.

But later, another camper accused him of favoring one boy and threatened to report him.

He explained that the younger boy wasn’t his son or stepson, but she wouldn’t listen. Eventually, he snapped back with a sarcastic comment, leaving his wife questioning how he handled it.

Read on to see exactly what he said.

AITA for calling my son my ‘favorite kid’? For years now, my son (M15) and I (M40) have had this running gag when we meet each other where I say something like, “There’s my favorite kid,” and he replies with, “There’s my favorite dad.” Our inside joke is that we each only have one of those. Not super funny or anything, just something we’ve been saying for years.

When the kids arrived at the campsite, they did their regular greetings.

A while ago, we were on a vacation, and we brought along his half-brother (M10). It’s not unusual for us to spend time with him. We kinda see him like you’d see a nephew. Their mom dropped them off when we were already there, at a campsite, and as they approached, my kid shouted from the parking lot, “There’s my favorite dad,” so I shouted our usual reply back. The kids arrived, and I hugged them both, and that was that.

Suddenly, a woman came up and started voicing her opinion on the whole thing.

Later in the evening, some busybody from the campsite came up to us and told me that she felt the way I was clearly favoring one kid over the other was absolutely horrible, and she should report me. When I replied that the younger one wasn’t my kid, she said that didn’t matter. You should treat stepchildren the same as your actual children. I told her he wasn’t my stepchild either, but somehow she seemed unable to separate “half-brother” from automatically being my stepchild.

Fed up, he said something to shut her up.

Now, here’s where I might be wrong. After listening to her for a bit, I had enough and ended it with something like, “You know what, you’re absolutely right. I shouldn’t favor one over the other. It’s just that that younger one is such a little ******* I can’t stand him. Now, leave us alone.” Now this woman keeps looking at me angrily every time we walk around the campsite, and my wife says I should’ve handled it differently because this woman was looking out for a child’s well-being. I think she was just being a busybody sticking her nose where it doesn’t belong, which, in itself, is relatively okayish, but then also just not accepting a perfectly valid answer.

Wow! It’s always so crazy when someone thinks they know more about your family than you.

Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit feel about how he handled this.

This person doesn’t see anything wrong.

It sounds like that was a running gag in this household too.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family wants her to spend way too much time redoing paintings to make them match.

Here’s someone who finds it funny.

Yet another person who had the same inside joke.

That woman needs to mind her business.

It’s not like the boy was being harmed or mistreated for real.

The fact is that there’s a time and a place to step in for the sake of helping a child. But this clearly wasn’t it.

The woman simply overheard an inside joke between a father and son and took it out of context. That’s it and that’s all.

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