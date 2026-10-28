A Girlfriend Used Her Partner’s Unfinished Custom Table to Set Up Home Decorations—And Accused Him of “Loving a Piece of Wood More Than Her” When He Objects

You should never have to convince someone that your reasons are good enough before they’ll take no for an answer.

One man is having that problem after his girlfriend wanted to use his unfinished woodworking project for a gathering.

He’d spent months building the table, so he asked her to leave it alone rather than risk moving or damaging anything.

But while he was getting groceries, she took it upon herself to rearrange the pieces and put decorations on it anyway.

When he objected, she accused him of caring more about the table than making her feel welcome, leaving them at odds.

Read on to see how this whole thing played out.

AITA for telling my girlfriend she can’t use my private hobby project? I (28M) have been building a small woodworking table in my garage for the past few months. It’s something I started as a personal project after work, and I’ve been pretty protective of it because I don’t usually share my hobbies with people. My girlfriend (27F) knows about it and has seen the project a few times. She’s always said she thinks it looks great, but she’s never really been interested in helping. Last weekend, she had some friends coming over and decided she wanted to use the unfinished table as a display stand for some decorations. I told her I wasn’t comfortable with that because I had several pieces laid out and didn’t want anything moved or damaged.

When she didn’t listen, he confronted her.

She said I was being ridiculous and that it was just a table sitting in the garage anyway. She moved a few things herself and put decorations on it while I was out getting groceries. When I came home, I was upset and told her she shouldn’t use something I’d specifically asked her not to touch. She said I was treating her like a stranger in my own home and that I cared more about a stupid table than making her feel welcome. I told her that’s not the point. It’s my project, and I had clearly said no. She thinks I’m being controlling over something insignificant. I think she ignored a very simple boundary because she didn’t think my reason was important enough. AITA?

Oh wow! There’s no wonder he’s so upset. He had already told her to leave it alone.

Let’s see how the people over at Reddit feel about the situation.

Here’s a fellow woodworker.

According to this comment, there are some things couples don’t share.

For this reader, it’s a giant red flag.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about two kids trying to earn money by mowing grass, and decide to solve their gas issue by stealing some of dad’s.

This person would’ve also been mad at her.

She could’ve found somewhere else to put the decorations.

Instead, she chose to ignore what he asked and then made him feel guilty for being upset about it.

He should explain that she doesn’t have to understand his hobby to respect the work he’s putting into it.

And hopefully, she listens this time, because having to defend a simple request like that would get old really fast.

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