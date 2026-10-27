A Man Bailled on His Best Friend’s Bachelor Party Due to Severe, Life-Threatening Weather Warnings—And His Groom Friends Accused Him of “Ruining the Vibe”

Everyone likes to travel differently.

And everyone has different limits for what they’re willing to put up with when they go out of town.

And the story you’re about to read today is pretty unique, folks…

A man doesn’t want to go on his bachelor party trip anymore because bad weather might lead to dangerous conditions…and his friends aren’t happy about it.

Take a look and see what you think!

AITA for backing out of my bachelor trip after my friends refused to change the destination? “I’m a 30M and have been living with my girlfriend for around 10 years. We’re getting married this year. I have two very close friends I’ve known for about 15 years. We grew up together and were extremely close. About 5 years ago, I moved to another city with my partner, so now we mostly stay in touch by phone.

He used to be wild!

When we were teenagers, we were reckless. We smoked weed, cigarettes, drank, had multiple relationships/affairs and did plenty of stupid things without thinking about consequences. Over the years, I’ve changed. I quit weed, now drink only occasionally, and I’m trying to quit smoking. I’m also much more focused on my career, finances, investments and planning for the future.

Some things never change…

My friends still have a similar lifestyle to what we had back then. They still party, drink and smoke regularly. I don’t judge them, but my priorities have changed. This year I am getting married and one of my friend is also getting married, so the four of us planned a bachelor trip to Sikkim. Before booking, we all agreed that if the weather became bad or conditions became unsafe, we would change the destination. About a week before the trip, the weather in Sikkim worsened and there were confirmed reports of landslides. I asked the others if we could change the destination.

Hmmm…

They strongly disagreed. They said our route was safe, I was overreacting, and the sources I was using were bogus. The conversation became heated and they basically told me I was talking nonsense. I even offered to compensate them for the bookings so nobody would lose money by changing plans. They still refused. My girlfriend and family were also strongly against me going because of the weather. My friends then told me to lie to my girlfriend and family and go anyway. That really bothered me. I eventually decided I wasn’t comfortable taking the risk, especially since changing the destination was something we had all previously agreed upon if conditions worsened.

He’s out!

So I withdrew from the trip. Now I’m worried I may have seriously damaged a 15-year friendship, possibly even ended it. Part of me thinks I made the responsible choice. Another part wonders if I was being overly cautious and should have just gone along with them. I know my friends don’t have to live the way I do, and I don’t think I’m better than them because I’ve changed. But I do feel we’re in different stages of life now, with different ideas about risk and responsibility. AITA for backing out of the trip? I’m honestly scared that I might end up having no friends after this, i don’t have any other friends.”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another reader said he’s NTA.

This individual agreed.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

And this person spoke up.

Well, it’s his call…

But I have a feeling he’s not gonna be friends with these folks for too much longer.

Just a hunch…

It’s pretty clear that he’s not on the same page as his friends anymore…