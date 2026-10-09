A Resume Claim Caught Her Eye During A Credential Check — It Simply Didn’t Make Sense

A resumé should highlight strong experience, but inventing history at the receiving company requires unusual confidence.

This applicant claimed a recent sales role there, complete with a misspelled company name and a mysterious reference.

Unfortunately, the person reviewing the form handled payroll and knew a little something else.

Read on for the full breakdown.

The funniest application form I’ve ever had I work in retail, and we’re currently recruiting some new staff. I’m the person that reviews applications to decide whether to ask them for an interview. One caught my attention today for all the wrong reasons. They mention that they’re currently unemployed (and also unployyed).

This woman easily caught a lie in this person’s application form.

Under previous experience, they put down dates from June to October in a sales assistant role. They even included a person to contact for a reference. I get trying to make yourself look better on paper to secure an interview or job. But lies should be believable.

So, she’s thinking about interviewing them for the sake of asking for more details about the lie.

I literally can’t believe they put down as previous experience a misspelled name of the very company they’re applying to. They also listed a contact I don’t recognize, and I do payroll so I should recognize every name. I’m tempted to have them interviewed just to ask them about their previous experience.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives some bad examples, too.

People are demanding an interview.

This one has a happy ending.

Finally, here’s a valid point.

The reviewer immediately spotted the fake experience because every real employee was familiar, while the applicant even misspelled the company’s name.

An interview became tempting solely to hear the explanation for a fictional previous role at the business sitting across the table.

They applied to the company and accidentally listed that same company as their imaginary witness.