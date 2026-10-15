A Strange Noise From Next Door Made Her Dog Go Wild On A Normal Walk, So Now The Whole Neighborhood Is Dealing With It

Neighborhood peace gets complicated when private deterrents spill into public walking routes.

What should a dog owner do when the only sidewalk passes a fence lined with high-pitched devices that distress their pet?

Instead of removing or adjusting the noisemakers, the neighbor asked the pedestrian to avoid the house despite having no safe alternative route.

That request doesn’t leave much room to walk.

AITA neighbor set up high pitched noise makers My neighbor bought some of those noisemakers that supposedly only dogs can hear and installed them all along the fence line.

That’s become a big problem for her daily walks.

Problem is, there’s only a sidewalk on that side of the street, so I either walk in front of them or in the street. I haven’t changed my routine, and my dog loses his mind outside their house, barking and whining. That happens multiple times a day.

The neighbors seem to want to keep them away altogether, but this dog owner refuses to back down.

They asked if I can keep my dog away from their house. I said I don’t know what they expect me to do. I walk in the street when I can, but if there’s a car coming I obviously have no choice. AITA for still walking my dog by their house?

If anyone needs to rethink their behavior, it’s the neighbors.

Surely their neighbors understood that this was a potential outcome?

Surely what these neighbors are doing isn’t even legal.

Based on this commenter’s experience, this pet owner’s hands may be tied when it comes to the noise makers.

But perhaps there’s a way to fight it?

This dog owner uses the only available sidewalk and already steps into the street when it’s safe, so continuing the walks isn’t unreasonable.

The neighbor created the problem by placing the devices along a public-facing fence and should reposition them instead of demanding pedestrians abandon the route.

They installed an invisible alarm system and got mad when it worked.