A Target Shopper Watched Someone Slam a Cart Into Her Car and Walk Away—So She Zip-Tied It to Their Driver’s Door

Accountability is one of my favorite things in life. I have a great sense of personal justice, as does the subject of this story.

But I’m also super calm and rational. Check out why the person in this story was not.

Hit our car with a shopping cart? My wife and I were at a Target, sitting in the car waiting for our daughter to wake up from a nap (a few months old at this point). This lady wants to pull into a spot behind us, a few spots down, but someone left a cart in the spot.

Then she makes a brazen error. My flabbers would be ghasted if I had seen this. But I wouldn’t react how she did.

Instead of walking the extra couple of feet, she full-speed pushes the cart towards the cart return that we were parked next to and hits our car. At first, I thought someone backed into us but realized what she had done. She goes into Target and I decide to get some petty revenge. I grab a few zip ties from my roadside assistance kit, walk the cart over to her D/S door and put 3 zip ties through her door handle and the cart.

For me to be this satisfied, I’d have to get the police involved instead. But that’s not what she did.

I go back to our car, pull a few rows over, and watch the hilarity ensue. She comes back out after I’m assuming a return and is just perplexed. She goes back in and comes out with the cart handler. They go back in and a supervisor/manager comes back out to have a look and finally some random guy has a knife to cut the zip ties.

I don’t understand the point of any of this, but she does. To each her own.

We went in, did our shopping, and when we came out her car was still there. Was it petty? Sure. Did it delay her an extra 15 minutes? Absolutely. Did she learn her lesson? Probably not.

Here is what folks are saying.

I love Mr. Bean and here is something he would do!

I would never feel like I’m willing if I knew there was a record of my actions.

Not as low as this, but it’s definitely childish if you ask me.

Stainless steel zip ties are a thing? New fear unlocked.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who doesn’t care whether or not their neighbors hate their yard flamingos, because they aren’t subject to the HOA.

According to literally every true crime show I have watched, yes.

She witnesses fellow customer bang her shopping cart into her car, so fastens a zip tie to the driver’s side door.

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