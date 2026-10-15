A Teen Guides People To The Right Spot To Dump Their Trash, But His Boss Wants Employees To Stop Being So Picky

Imagine getting a job and following the rules, but then a customer complains to your boss about the rules. If the boss told you to ignore the rules even though you knew corporate wouldn’t like it, would you follow the rules or do what your boss says to do?

In this story, one teenager is in this situation, and he and his coworkers decide to all comply with the boss’s orders.

He may not realize how costly his demands are…yet, but the fees are really adding up.

Let’s read all about it.

boss: just do as i say. op: well it isn’t my money I am 17 years old and work at a place that helps people sort their trash. I have worked there for somewhere between 3-4 months, but I have gotten close to a lot of my coworkers. My job is mainly to guide our “customers” to the right places to sort their trash. Info: Op is me. Co.1 is coworker 1 [F]. Co.2 is coworker 2 [F] and my last coworker doesn’t matter in the story. Then there is my boss who will just be boss. And then the dumb customer we’ll call punk. Now to the story.

One person has a question.

So it was Saturday, around 1 pm and I had 3 hours left on my shift. So, I am standing and waiting to help customers when “punk” comes up to me. Op: How can I help you? Punk: Can I take this to the dump ground (for context the dump ground is a place where those who comes with a lot of bricks and Concrete can dump it instead of lifting it into a container) Op: Can I see what you have?

He did the right thing by inspecting the trash.

Punk then takes me to his car, where I inspect the contents of it. When we look at items, we must make sure there isn’t glazed tiles or anything wrong with the things they bring. And almost half of it is those Damm glazed tiles, so I say. Op: Sry sir but you must take those glazed tiles over to ceramics and porcelain, because they are glazed. Punk: Why does that matter can’t i just dump it off. (He remarks annoyed) Op: Sir, I am telling you, that you must put it 2 different places or else it isn’t sorted according to the rules.

Neither of them backed down.

Punk: That doesn’t matter! it is practicly the same thing. Op: No sir it isn’- *cuts me off* Punk: I am calling headquaters! After that he just goes back to his car and drives off.

He didn’t think too much of it.

I just stood there confused, but as it happens a lot, I just went back to work. Later i tell co.1 and co.2 about the man as we are having a Coffee break. I don’t drink Coffee but sit there and talk talk with them. When I told them about it, we all just laughed. Then 5 min later our company phone rings and co.1 picks it up and this is somewhat what was said.

Let’s listen in…

Co.1: Hey this is “such and such” place of work Boss: Why did we just get a call from punk that says you wouldn’t let him dump off his trash. Co.1: Well op just told me about it and it was because he had glazed tiles and didn’t listen to reason and drop it off at the right place. Boss: Well, we don’t care why does that little amount matter.

The coworker did a good job making sure she understood the boss’s orders.

Co.1: Well, if we let everyone drop things off at the wrong place there will be huge fees and piles of extra work, when it isn’t sorted like it should be. Boss. Don’t tell me about god damn fees, just let him drop it off damn it! Co.1: So you are telling us just not care, and break coporate rules? Boss: Just do as I tell you. *hangs up*

The coworkers made a plan.

Co.1 tells me and Co.2 about their phone call.So we make up a plan. ”I mean if the boss tells us to just let people sort it wrong then of course we should just listen right?” And so we did. From then on, we gave about 0% fricks, about that section of the dumping grounds. Later on, the same day around 3pm, punk comes back and talks to co.2. This is what was said: Punk: So is there any problem with me dumping this off. (the same load as the first time)

The same guy with the tiles came back.

Co.2: (Smiling) No sir you just go right ahead and dump it off. Punk: Haha! I said I would call your boss and he agreed with me, and you can’t do anything about it. After that he just walked off, dumped his stuff on the dump grounds and left.

The fees are going to add up.

Now this is still going on, and we continue to maliciously comply, which means that the company keeps getting pils of fees and losing money at a steady rate. We have estimated the disruption in sotrting to cost them a good few thousands of dollars at least, each month, i labor and fees.

If the boss doesn’t care about the rules, that’s his problem, but it couldn’t hurt to get his demands in writing just in case he tries to blame the problem on his employees when Corporate complains.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person asks an important question.

Another person knows to get it in writing.

This is a good question.

The story could be ongoing. Corporate may and probably will eventually care. That would be my guess. They just haven’t noticed…yet.

Ignoring rules usually isn’t a good idea unless your boss tells you to ignore the rules.

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