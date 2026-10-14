A Woman Caught The Bouquet, So The Bride Called A Do-Over Because She Was Already Getting Married Next Week

Catching the bouquet at a wedding is supposed to be a fun little tradition, not something that leaves you embarrassed in front of everyone.

One 24-year-old woman found that out while attending a friend’s wedding with a few people she knew.

Since she wasn’t married, a couple of other guests encouraged her to stay for the bouquet toss, so she did.

Then she actually caught it and was happily holding it up when the bride suddenly came over and called her out in front of the crowd.

Apparently, the bride thought she was getting married soon and decided they needed to redo the entire toss.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for catching the bouquet at a wedding? I (24F) have a serious long-distance boyfriend (23M). We have talked about weddings and proposals, so I know one is coming sometime in the future. But right now… WE ARE NOT ENGAGED. Anyways, I went to a wedding yesterday of a friend and her now-husband. I was having fun chatting around with some mutual friends, dancing, and having a few drinks. Literally, it was a good night until the bouquet toss. I figured I would stay up to catch the bouquet because I’m not married, and the whole “hahaha, maybe my ring will come soon.” And I literally had two girls I was hanging out with tell me to stay up and catch the bouquet because I’m not married. So I stayed to catch the bouquet.

Apparently, the bride confused her for someone else.

Also, I thought catching the bouquet meant “the next to get married.” Maybe I was wrong. This was the second wedding I have been to. So, I caught the bouquet and was holding it up all happy. Until the bride came over and said something along the lines of, “What are you doing up here? You’re literally getting married next week! We need to do a redo.” Loud enough that everyone could hear. I’m not getting married next week…..

At this point, she didn’t see a point in arguing about it.

I was just in absolute shock. I couldn’t say or do anything. They had the flower girl do the re-throw, and someone else caught it. After the whole thing, I was fighting off tears, gathered my stuff, and quietly left. I didn’t want to cause a scene or anything. When I got home, I called my BF and bawled on the phone because I didn’t understand why I was in the wrong. He told me I wasn’t, and even someone else at the party said I wasn’t in the wrong, but IDK if they are being biased. AITA?

Wow! Either the bride wasn’t thinking straight, or we’re missing some info here.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think is going on.

Here’s someone who thinks there’s info missing.

This is a good thought.

It almost seems like this person questions if it’s true or not.

This does seem to be what happened.

The bride was completely out of line.

It almost sounds like she just didn’t want her to be the one who caught the bouquet.

And the whole “you’re getting married next week” comment clearly wasn’t literal. She was basically saying she’s already in a serious relationship, which still doesn’t mean she wasn’t allowed to participate.

Unless there’s something major missing here, she did nothing wrong.

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