A Woman Reached Her Limit With Her Sister-in-Law’s Last-Minute Event Sabotage—And Sent a Group Text Forcing Everyone to Stick to the Plan

Group plans work great until someone holds the whole group hostage to their whims.

A woman married into a wonderful family where eight adults gathered twice a month to celebrate, always agreeing on a time together.

The catch was that every single time, one sister-in-law phoned on the day of the event to move the time or the place, and everyone else dropped what they were doing to adjust.

She was retired, the rest of them worked, and she still managed to show up late.

After years of watching it happen, the woman sent a group text asking everyone to keep the agreed plan, and they all said yes. She doubted it would last.

Now she’s asking whether refusing to bend makes her the AH.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not allowing sister in law control my free time Eight years ago, I married into a wonderful family. My husband has 1 brother and 2 sisters. We are all married, so the 8 of us meet about twice a month to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, etc. The planning consists of 1 of us throwing out some dates and times to meet. We decide on a time that works for everyone (consensus).

But of course, one person has to get in the way of harmony.

Without fail, every single time, my sister-in-law calls and changes the time we are going to meet (and sometimes the location) on the day of the event. This causes the 6 of us to have to scramble to change other plans we had that day to accommodate her. (We all work. She is retired.)

It didn’t take this woman long to pick up on a harmful pattern that’s been going on for years.

These people have allowed her to do this for 20 years. Everyone gets mad, but they grudgingly change the event time to appease her. This drives me crazy!

But that’s not even the worst of it.

The kicker is that after we have rearranged our schedules to accommodate her, she still always shows up late. Her lack of respect for people’s time is amazing.

So the next time it happened, she finally decided to speak up.

Tired of allowing her to control my free time, I sent out a group text highlighting how busy everyone is and suggesting perhaps we should uncomplicate everyone’s schedules when we plan to get together and stick to the original agreed-upon time. Everyone agreed to do this, citing how aggravating her time change requests are.

Still, she wonders if this will lead to any real change.

But I wonder if they are going to follow through and deny her next time change request? AITA because I refuse to let her dictate what I do in my free time?

Flaky and controlling? Pick a struggle!

What did Reddit have to say

This user suggests this is really all about control.

No one should be expected to adjust their availability based on someone else’s whims.

Maybe enough flat refusals will finally make this SIL get the picture.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family wants her to spend way too much time redoing paintings to make them match.

Ultimately, her reaction is her responsibility.

This sister-in-law has spent twenty years proving that a retired schedule can hold seven working ones hostage.

The family kept giving in, which is how the pattern survived this long.

One woman finally had the bravery to speak up and do the one thing nobody else would, and she did it politely, to her credit.

Entitled people can’t be allowed to just get whatever they want.

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