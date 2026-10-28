After Her Grandmother’s Death, A Granddaughter Discovered That She’d Been Named The Beneficiary Of A Big Chunk Of Money. But Now Her Cousin, Who Was Getting Less, Is Extremely Jealous

It’s rare that you ever feel ready for a loved one to pass away. Even if they are in a lot of pain or suffering at the end and their death comes as something of a relief because you know that their suffering is over and they’re finally at peace, it’s really difficult when it hits you that your loved one is gone. Because not only will you never see them again, you also know that you can no longer ask all the questions you might one day find, nor can you run to them with good news and bad. In short, a person who was always there now just isn’t, and that can be a lot to handle.

Six months on from the death of her grandmother, the granddaughter in this story is working on healing. But when a shock revelation in her grandmother’s will reveals her as the beneficiary of more money than her cousins, new hurts begin to emerge. But these are all caused by her jealous family members, who are demanding that she ignore her grandmother’s wishes and twist things in their favour.

Read on to find out more.

AITA for not entertaining the idea of making up my cousin’s inheritance and disengaging from the family drama? My (31, female), Gran (90, female) died six months ago. She had three children, four grandchildren and one great grandchild. I’m my Mum’s only child, and her son has the other three and the great grandchild. In her will she left everything divided equally to her three children, minus set amounts for the grandchildren and great grandchild. She made changes to it about five years before her passing. She didn’t divulge much, she just told my Mum and I that she saw her solicitor to change her will and did say to me that as her only grandchild who went on to get degrees, she wanted to make sure I wasn’t in debt.

Read on to find out what happened with Gran’s will.

It turns out that she changed it so that I get the same total amount as her kids. She also paid for a grad course I did a few years ago after she found out that I had already started (she did help out many other family members in similar ways). My Uncle found a copy of her old will and her new one while sorting some bits out from her house. Turns out that in the old will, myself and his eldest daughter were getting the same, and 3x what the boys were getting.

Now, this has started some real drama in the family.

Fast forward a bit and it’s become a whole thing where without even properly speaking to myself and my Mum about it, we have become the villains in this story. My Uncle and his eldest are fuming, and they have been telling the whole family about their dismay. My Uncle’s only real attempt to talk about it during a conversation about the house, was to make a comment about how us “girls”, should still be getting the same and that I could give a sum of mine to make hers up. I told him that it would not be happening, and that I think being angry about what someone else decided to do with their money is petulant.

Let’s see how she’s feeling about this.

My Gran made her own decisions, was of sound mind until the very end, and would be disgusted at the sense of entitlement they’re displaying. I have refused to continue talking or caring about it. My Mum is very upset about the situation and being almost blamed but, honestly, I am over it. Am I wrong for shutting it all down? AITA?

This granddaughter is right. If her grandma was of sound mind until the end, then her wishes need to be respected.

In the end, for whatever reason, she decided that her granddaughter should get a little more of her money, and that was absolutely her right to decide.

Sure, her cousin and uncle are jealous, but it’s none of their business really.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person agreed that only Gran’s wishes count.

While others thought that her uncle wouldn’t be making the same fuss if the situation was flipped.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought that she should cut contact with her uncle.

Let’s be honest, emotions are clearly still running high in this family. Gran is gone, and at the impressive age of ninety, she clearly made a big impression on this family. After all, the kids and grandkids were lucky enough to have her around for a very long time, and they undoubtedly are really feeling the loss, still six months later.

And that only makes disputes like this even more raw. Because the uncle and the cousin are clearly feeling like this is unfair, but they’re lacking the ability to ask the question to the one person who could answer it. And not only is that confusing and frustrating, it hurts. They’re in pain and probably feeling a little jealous, and they can’t fathom why Gran changed her will. So instead, they’re taking it out on one of the beneficiaries.

But it’s not her fault. And in this case, only Gran’s wishes matter.

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