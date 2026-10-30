After Reading Hundreds Of Stories About Bad Roommates, He Wonders If Talking About Problems Is Even A Good Idea Since People Should Have Common Sense

People often have problems with their roommates, and more often than not, someone will suggest just talking to the roommate about the issue.

The person in this story, however, is sick and tired of hearing this type of advice. He thinks that horrible roommates should have some common sense and stop acting like idiots.

While I think he is absolutely correct, that is not the reality of this world. So, sometimes you have to talk about things that should really be common sense.

Read through the full post to see what you think.

Talking to disrupting flatmates I’ve been a member of this community for a few months and there’s a question that comes very often that I’d like to discuss.

Talking to your roommates isn’t always as easy as it should be.

“-Have you tried to talk to your roommate about it?” I find it in almost every post. And it can be valid in some contexts when some house rule is not clear, but come on!

People shouldn’t have to be talked to about common sense.

Why should I discuss with anyone about -cleaning the dishes and dirty pots after a meal? -sweeping often, mopping sometimes

These things should be really obvious.

-don’t eat food from others unless you have previous permission or some sort of agreement -boyfriend/girlfriends other guests are welcome but not to live there on a regular basis, unless everyone previously agrees -don’t go around shouting on your phone (and with the loudspeaker on) broadcasting your conversation to everyone

Do people really need to have this type of thing explained?

-take the rubbish out when the bag is full -don’t leave hot food in the fridge/freezer -if you like loud music or video games, put some headphones on

Some people are absolutely disgusting.

-be considerate late at night and in the early hours -wipe the toilet seat if you make it dirty -don’t leave hairs behind after combing, trimming or whatnot

Come on, people, grow up.

-don’t leave your clothes in the washing machine/drier for days -pay common bills/expenses to the person in charge soon, 48 hours maximum -do deep cleaning of some shared area once a month

Yup, all of this should be common sense.

-don’t be a toilet or a kitchen hogger And the list can go on. It’s all about common sense and being aware you live with others.

He is right, but sadly, this is not a perfect world, and some people are just unprepared for living in the world we have.

And now, people, tell me. Why do I have to talk about anything like this to anyone? They should come with it learnt and included.

Sure, people should know all of these things when they move into an apartment, but sadly, they don’t always. Sometimes it is good to at least give talking a try.

Let’s see what the people in the comments had to say.

Here is someone who agrees 100%.

This person says that some people just try to get around the rules.

Some people’s parents never taught them well.

Even when you do talk to people, they don’t usually respond well.

This person agrees.

While you shouldn’t have to talk about some things, it does become necessary when your roommate is an idiot.