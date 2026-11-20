Woman Planned A Private Dinner For Her Grandmother’s Birthday, But Her Entitled Sister Demanded To Bring Her New Boyfriend Or Threatened To Skip

Milestone birthdays are supposed to be about the person being celebrated, but they have a way of bringing out everyone else’s agenda too.

One thoughtful woman planned a private dinner for her grandmother’s 80th birthday, booking a room at the restaurant her grandmother had loved for decades and covering the bill.

She kept the guest list tight and sent it out weeks in advance. The meal was expensive, and she also figured her grandmother would feel more comfortable around family.

Then her sister, who had recently started dating someone new, asked (borderline demanded) if he could come along.

The woman said no, since the dinner was small and meant for their grandmother.

Her sister didn’t take it well at all, and soon she had managed to steal the spotlight entirely with her childish tantrum.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not letting my sister bring her boyfriend of 3 weeks to our grandmother’s 80th birthday dinner that I’m paying for? My (31F) grandmother turns 80 next month.

This woman is pulling out all the stops, and sparing no expense, to make the celebration special for her grandma.

I booked a private room at the restaurant she’s loved for 30 years, and I’m covering the whole bill. It’s 14 people, all immediate family and her two oldest friends. I sent the list out six weeks ago.

But soon her younger sibling throws a bit of a wrench into her plans.

My sister (27F) started dating someone three weeks ago. Yesterday, she asked if he could come because “he really wants to meet everyone.”

She is immediately opposed to this idea, fearing it could ruin the entire celebration.

I said I’d love to meet him, but not at this dinner. It’s small, it’s for Grandma, and I don’t want her spending her 80th making small talk with a stranger.

She tried to compromise with her sibling, but the relational damage was already done.

I offered to host a lunch for the two of them the weekend after. She said I’m treating her relationship like it doesn’t count and that if he can’t come, she “doesn’t know if she’ll come either.”

Now their mother is taking sides too.

My mom thinks I should just let it go because “one more plate isn’t a big deal.” It isn’t really about the plate. AITA?

Her sister has totally lost the plot here.

What did Reddit think?

This user thinks the purpose of this dinner is pretty straightforward.

Changing plans at the last minute is not only rude, it’s also expensive.

She’s already offered a compromise, one her sibling was too proud to accept.

She’s already treating her sibling with more generosity than she maybe deserves.

The woman planned a dinner for her grandmother, and her sister turned it into a referendum on her love life. That’s textbook selfishness.

Three weeks is a sweet start, but it doesn’t quite warrant an expensive seat at an already expensive family event.

A man you’ve known for 3 weeks doesn’t belong at a grandma’s 80th birthday celebration.

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