Man Is Fed Up With His Neighbor’s Dog Constantly Wandering Into His Yard Because She Won’t Keep An Eye On It

Come on, people!

Is it really that hard to keep your dog from bothering others?

Survey says…YES.

Well, at least for some people.

And the guy who wrote today’s story is fed up with a neighbor of his who refuses to watch over his pooch.

Check out what he had to say about this frustrating situation that keeps happening.

What do you do with neighbors who are repetitively irresponsible for their dog getting loose? “I live in a suburban neighborhood in the US. I’m the type of person to who will always stop for a loose dog and try to get them home. I hope the world would do the same if my dogs got loose. My neighbor across the street’s husky (about a year old) gets out like every other day. I work from home, so when he gets out I go out, leash him and drop him off.

Gee, you’re welcome…

The owner is very dismissive about it “he just constantly slips his lead in the yard”. I (44F) asked for her phone number so I could call her when I see him loose and she politely said she doesn’t give her number out. I’ve returned him at least 15 times; another neighbor has multiple times, too. I asked her what they are doing to remedy this and once again she was dismissive and said he’s a puppy what can they really do. I just don’t have it in my heart to leave this dog running around when I see it. I was sitting on my stoop yesterday with the non-emergency police line pulled up (who has animal control), as her dog was playing in my front yard, considering being the jerk who turns the dog over to the police and let her family go through the extra effort to get him back.

These people sound like idiots!

But I am kind and couldn’t bring myself to do it. I dropped him off and I’m not proud that I was snippy and said “y’all need to figure this out before he gets hit by a car!” and walked away without a goodbye. We have a major river two houses down in one direction and a busy road the other way. The river is no joke, in the ten years I’ve lived here, one child, two adults and several dogs have drown.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another person shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

And this individual weighed in.

Well, all I gotta say is that I feel sorry for the dog.

It’s not his fault!

His neighbors are totally irresponsible!