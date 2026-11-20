Print Shop Employee Waits For Payment After Finishing A Customer’s Prints, But The Customer Is Too Focused On Their Phone To Notice The Order Is Ready

Simple transactions become painfully slow when a customer never looks up from their phone.

At one print shop, an employee finished a small order in under a minute.

Instead of paying, the customer kept staring downward and answering every question incorrectly.

Check out how this tiny purchase eventually went nowhere.

Put the phone down and pay me A customer walked in and wanted to get something printed. I pointed out the sign that has our email address so they could send us the file for printing. I finished the printing (less than one minute), put the papers on the counter, and entered it into the till. The customer was looking down at their phone. I figured that maybe they were texting someone or moving money around, so I waited. After half a minute of them still not looking up, I asked them if they were sending another file. They said yes, and I waited. After a minute of nothing showing up in the inbox and them still not looking up from their phone, I asked them again if they were sending another file. Again, I got “yes,” so I kept waiting.

The customer finally looked up from their phone.

After another minute of nothing coming in and them still not looking up from their phone, I changed the question. I asked if they didn’t have anything else to print, and again I just got “yes.” I told them the total, which was less than $4. They FINALLY looked up from their phone to dig in their pack. They pulled out $100. I firmly told them, “No. I am not breaking $100 for $3 and some change.” They said that they didn’t have any card and just had cash. I told them again that I was not breaking $100 and that there wasn’t enough money in the till to do that. The customer left without another word or their printing and didn’t come back. You decide when this transaction happens. It’s not like it was a surprise to you. Put the phone down while the transaction is happening. Also, don’t try to pay for a $3 service with a $100 bill.

That customer was a complete waste of time.

Other people in the comments section are piping up.

This user can relate.

Another user shares a similar experience.

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This person shares their frustration.

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And this one calls out all rude customers.

This distracted customer ignored the finished prints, misunderstood repeated questions, then offered $100 for a bill under $4.

The employee could not empty the register for change, so the customer left without the papers.

All that screen time and still no payment plan.