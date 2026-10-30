An Employee’s Manager Kept Piling More Work On Him Without Extra Pay, So He Finally Stood Up For Himself And Said He Wants A Salary Increase

Ugh…well, this is definitely frustrating!

Have you ever had a job where your boss keeps piling on the work…

But you never get a pay increase or a title change?

If you have, then you know it can really do a number on your attitude.

Because that’s not fair…no way!

Check out what this guy did when he got stuck in a situation like that at his job.

Get started now!

I got the ick from my job, and it’s the boost I needed to leave. “I used to love my current job which is in the nonprofit sector. I was able to take on whichever roles I wanted, as long as they were needed at the time, and I was involved in building our training department from a baby department to one involved in pretty much everything the business does. Over time, I have received 2 promotions with small pay raises, but the last one I received was 2 years ago whilst still taking on more tasks to ensure our department can function.

This sounds fair…

I spoke to my manager several months ago about not wanting to take on any more roles until my title and compensation matched my productivity and they seemed amenable to this. We even discussed what could be taken off my plate. Until… About a month ago I had an early Monday meeting with my manager, which was fairly routine.

This is too much!

Then they dropped the bombshell on me that they wanted to take on our customer facing role alongside doing my current administrative role. I later found out they actually had already planned with another manager for me to become their front of house cover for 1-2 days a week. I did not know what to say and I remember being vague. They told me it would not really be any extra work and that it would be to “gain experience” towards a management position. This is when I got the ick. It was like a switch went off in my brain.

He’s OVER IT.

I agreed to shadow the manager they expected me to cover and promptly shut down. I basically did no work for 2 weeks because I couldn’t function on anything except having the ick towards the job I used to love. I then did the thing I wished i’d done 4 years prior. I told them I was no longer comfortable taking on the cover.

Good for him!

I pulled out an email from the HR director from a year previously in which it stated clearly I was only an administrative worker and that if they wanted me to add front of house roles to my day they would have to change my title and compensation. I then booked a week off. I’m still looking but honestly I am so glad I got the ick, because I kept making excuses for their taking advantage of my enthusiasm. Now it would take far more than they’ll ever offer. If ever you just become accustomed to being told ‘going forward this might’ instead of solid promises, look for a new job.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about customer who won’t take no for an answer when it comes to outdated price-matching policies.

And another reader didn’t hold back.

Yeah, workers shouldn’t have to put up with this…

It’s like being in limbo indefinitely.

Heck no!

Good for him for finally standing up for himself!