An Older Neighbor Was Secretly Washing And Waxing Her Car, And She’s Not Sure How To Make Him Stop

Unexpected favors from strangers can sometimes feel a little creepy.

The following story is about a woman who noticed that her parked SUV suddenly became cleaner than when she left it.

When she looked outside her window one day, she saw her new neighbor cleaning her vehicle.

Although he seemed friendly enough, she worried that confronting him or reporting him to the property management could make the situation worse.

If you were in her shoes, what would you do? Let’s take a closer look!

Neighbor keeps washing my car Single middle-aged female here, living alone. It’s a commercial property with a couple hundred units, and I’ve been here ten years. I’ve seen lots of neighbors come and go.

This woman thinks the new neighbor is sometimes being too friendly.

An older guy moved in across the driveway a few months ago, but on private property. I’m not sure if he rents or owns. He seems nice enough, if slightly too friendly sometimes.

We’ve never had more than a couple of casual greetings, lasting under a minute.

She noticed that her SUV was cleaner than the last time she parked it.

I went out to my car, an uncommon model of an SUV that isn’t made anymore, but it doesn’t really matter. It looked shiny, but I thought I was imagining it. But then I kept noticing that it would look cleaner and shinier than the last time I parked it.

She learned that her neighbor was regularly cleaning her SUV without letting her know.

So, one morning, I looked out the window, and the guy was waxing or polishing it or something. I know this seems like a good problem to have, but it’s creeping me out. The apartment property could trespass him, but I’m worried about that escalating into something worse. Like, I don’t want him to take it out on me because he gets mad. I never asked him to wash my car, and he doesn’t ask for anything. I just don’t want him to keep doing it.

Wow, a shiny car might sound like a nice surprise.

But discovering that your neighbor was cleaning it without your permission is another story.

OP’s reaction was understandably valid. Repeatedly touching someone’s property without permission can indeed feel invasive.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an idea…

Some people are just like that, says this one.

This one gives their honest opinion.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Free car wash is fun… unless you didn’t order a deluxe service.

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