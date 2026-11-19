A Neighbor Constantly Hosted Late-Night, Loud Gatherings—So When He Went Over to Ask for Quiet, the Host Called the Police and Promptly Got Himself in Trouble

When you live in an apartment building, you have to expect some noise, but some people are just unreasonable with how loud they are.

That was the case for the guy in this story, whose neighbor would have a bunch of kids over to run around and be loud late into the night.

When he finally got sick of it and confronted him, the neighbor actually called the police on him. Fortunately, the police immediately took his side and started things in motion to ensure the neighbor would either be quieter or get evicted as soon as possible.

You have to wonder what people are thinking, sometimes. Read through the full story below and see how you think it should be handled.

Glad to have the police called on me I’ve been dealing with terrible rental tenant neighbors next to my townhouse for a few months now, and have escalated to the point of them being fined multiple times by our Strata for bringing 7+ young kids over every weekend and letting them run around the unit screaming and banging all day and night.

Some people think the world revolves around them.

Their attitude is that they “can do whatever they want in their own home” which is absolutely not the case for a whole lot of reasons. They’ve been pushing back against the fines claiming this false belief and that their “guests are making the noise not them” so they are somehow not responsible. I’m lucky their excuses are so laughably wrong.

They should not have to put up with this.

Yesterday, they brought all these kids over in the afternoon and let them cause havoc for 10+ hours. Both my wife and I work from home, so this is especially disruptive. By 11 pm (well past quiet hours) we were so frustrated my wife banged on the wall (tried talking to them multiple times in the past to no avail). They just banged back and didn’t stop.

What does this guy think is going to happen here?

I’m not proud to say I lost my temper at that point and went outside and banged on their door to tell them to be quiet to their face. The father confronted me, livid and shouting that we are scaring their kids and that he was going to call the police. He looked like he was going to take a swing at me. I told him to please do that as it would save me the trouble and I would be more than happy to talk to them. He dialed 911 in front of me and went back inside.

Not surprisingly, everyone is going against this loud neighbor.

One of the Strata council members witnessed this exchange and took my side when I explained the situation. He was already well aware of the ongoing issues, and said he would back me up on further enforcement. The police eventually showed up and also took my side when I explained things to them, and told the problematic residents they needed to be quiet. They encouraged me to call them when it happened again and to keep calling.

Things are finally moving in the right direction.

They told me not to attempt to interact with the residents anymore as banging on their door crossed a line (which is fair), but the police were very sympathetic otherwise and understood my reaction given the context. I admit I lost my temper and probably could have handled things better, but I’ve been so frustrated with the lack of any sort of resolution for months. Things aren’t fixed yet but I certainly feel better knowing I have people on my side that can help.

He is not giving up at all.

Document everything, keep complaining about specific violations using specific language from the bylaws, continually ask for follow up, and always be polite to those that are in a position to help you. You need to fight for your rights and keep fighting until the problem is resolved.

While things still aren’t the way they should be, at least they are moving in the right direction. The neighbors will likely be evicted before long.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

Sadly, some people just don’t know how to live in society.

The landlord needs to address this.

This commenter thinks the neighbor might be violating fire codes.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

Here is someone who says to just keep calling the police every time.

There would be no way to relax.

He called the police on himself, what an idiot.

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