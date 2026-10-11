Apartment Resident Pays For A Reserved Parking Space, But A Stranger Keeps Taking It Anyway And Leaving Him Without The Spot He’s Entitled To

Unused property does not become public property.

In this story, a stranger claimed one apartment owner’s dedicated parking space.

A polite note changed nothing for an entire month.

Now visiting family actually needs it.

Let’s check out all the details below.

WIBTA: Someone stole my parking space So I (24m) recently brought an apartment in the center of a medium sized city around 6 months ago. One of the reasons why I chose it was because of the dedicated parking. It’s off the street and private property (clearly marked) but there’s nothing physically stopping people from parking there. Recently (as the title suggests) someone has begun parking in my space, I wasn’t sure if they were from the same building or not so I put a message on the building group chat (which everyone’s in) and no one knew the car.

He doesn’t have a car, but it’s still his parking spot.

Now I don’t actually own a car and don’t really use the space but I might one day and when some of my friends/family visit me they drive here and having that space is handy. Because of this I put a note on their car explaining how they’re not allowed to park there and should really move. This was a month ago and nothing had changed.

He isn’t sure how to handle the situation.

I had some family wanting to visit in a week or so and the car is still there. There is a policy where if a car is not registered to a space/building and the owner of the parking space wants it gone then the company managing the parking area can remove the car. Would this be too extreme, or is this justified?

He would definitely be justified! He needs to have the car towed.

It is illegally parked.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks the answer is very obvious.

If the car is towed, the car owner might learn their lesson.

Now, I can’t help but picture a lemonade stand in a parking spot. It’s a funny image!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an artist who made sure to leave the walls of her home blank and boring before moving out, even though they were covered with gorgeous murals before then.

He didn’t even have to leave a note.

The owner confirmed no resident recognized the car, left a warning, and waited one month before actually needing the space.

Having management remove an unauthorized vehicle is reasonable after that notice was ignored, regardless of how often he personally parks there.