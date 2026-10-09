As An Emancipated Minor, She Had No Parent To Sign School Documents, But When One Teacher Insisted On It Anyway, She Signed Her Own Test Right In Front Of Him

It is a sad reality that the home life of some kids is not great, and in extreme situations, they must become emancipated and start being responsible for themselves.

What would you do if you were an emancipated minor, but one of your teachers a19t school demanded that you get one of your tests signed by a parent or guardian?

That is what happened to the young lady in this story, so she signed her own test right in front of him, which prompted him to get mad and send her to the principal. Fortunately, the principal had her back.

Check out the full story below and see if you like it as much as I did.

My only malicious compliance story – signing tests in high school Background: When I was 16 I was kicked out of my house.

It is always sad when kids get kicked out and have to start life on their own so young.

I was the typical straight A student and was fairly straight laced. Most of my time outside of school was spent at my job. In my country, because of my age, I was able to be an emancipated minor. In my final year of high school, grade 12, one of my few non IB (advanced placement) classes was chemistry. My average in this class was 98%.

The teacher is not happy with the results.

The teacher hated me because I would come to class, sleep through half (cause I normally worked to midnight or later) then take notes for the last half. So, we had a test, the class average was under 50%, I don’t remember exactly how much but I got my typical high 90s. The teacher decided that all students had to take their test to their parent or guardian and get it signed. Now remember most of us are 16 or 17, not young children.

How exactly is she supposed to get a signature?

I went to the teacher and asked if this applied to me as I did not have a guardian, and I had passed the test. He said no, you have to get it signed by your parent. I explained again that I did not live with my parents, my Dad was not even in the province, and my Mom lived 3 hours away, and that I was emancipated.

At this point, he is just being stubborn.

He still insisted. So since I was my own guardian, in front of him I signed the test and handed it back. He told me he was reporting me for not following the rules and that he was going to kick me out of classes. I told him to go right ahead. A couple days later, I get called to the office by my vice principal and she asked what happened. I explained the situation and what he said.

At least the principal did the right thing.

She was aware of my situation as all the back to school paperwork was signed by me and I had paid all fees. She called him down to the office, clearly chewed him out while I waited outside, then brought me back in for his apology. The rest of the year when he required tests to be signed I would sign it right in front of him and hand it over while he did his best not to look me in the eye.

That teacher is lucky he didn’t get fired instead of just being reprimanded. He was way out of line.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about what happened.

Here is a comment from a teacher.

This student deserved admiration.

Here is someone who had a similar story.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who doesn’t care whether or not their neighbors hate their yard flamingos, because they aren’t subject to the HOA.

Honestly, she was very impressive.

This would be fun.

A teacher should be proud that she is doing so well, not try to make her life more difficult. At least the principal did the right thing.

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