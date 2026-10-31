Customer Has A Heart Attack In A Supermarket, But Another Shopper Pushes Past The Emergency Scene And Steps Over Her To Grab Something

It is hard to believe how some people are able to get through life without noticing the things around them, but they certainly do.

What would you do if an elderly woman had a heart attack in your store and was lying on the ground while waiting for the ambulance to arrive?

That is what happened in this story, so the workers blocked off the area and comforted her, but one other customer walked around the barricades and actually stepped over the old woman to get an item off the shelf.

This is just shocking and heartbreaking. Read the full story below to see for yourself.

The day my friend lost all faith in humanity This is a story told to me by a good friend of mine that, as the title states, made him lose all faith in humanity.

This must have been terrifying.

My friend (Friend) worked at a national big box store that also sells grocery. As it happens, he was working in the produce section with a coworker. The produce section is next to the freezer aisle at this particular store. Friend happens to look up and sees this older woman reach out to grab the freezer door handle. The woman stands frozen with her arm outstretched and then suddenly just falls backwards. She was having a heart attack.

They are doing everything that they can.

Friend and Coworker run over to the woman to help her. There wasn’t much they could do except hold her hand and keep her safe. They were able to get management and an ambulance was called for her. Friend said the woman was laying on the floor and he and coworker were trying their best to comfort her, even though she was in and out of consciousness and not coherent when she was conscious.

What is wrong with people?

Now the managers had stationed some employees at each end of the aisle to prevent customers from coming down it while they waited for the ambulance. However, some customers didn’t think that applied to them and the store employees couldn’t physically stop them from entering the aisle. Friend said this customer came down the aisle and while he and coworker were still on the floor with the woman, the customer STEPS OVER this 89-year – old woman who is dying from a heart attack.

That poor woman.

The customer continued to straddle the dying woman while she grabbed a container of cool whip out of the freezer beside them. The customer then puts the cool whip in her cart and walks away. Friend and Coworker just looked at each other and said “What the heck?” The woman ended up dying in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. (Friend knew her age because he read her obituary in the paper soon after.) I asked Friend what management did when that happened, he said they didn’t do anything.

Some people just seem to live in their own little world, oblivious to what is going on around them. This is just awful.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this terrible story.

People truly don’t notice what is right around them.

Talking about heartless.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who finds his parking spot at a hocket game in jeopardy from a rude driver.

Humanity is complex.

The friend did the right thing.

Sadly, many people seem to be oblivious to what is going on in the world around them.

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