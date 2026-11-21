A Woman Spent Months Cleaning Her Disabled Friend’s House for Free—Then Got Ignored When She Finally Asked for a Small Favor (

Friendship isn’t supposed to be transactional, but when one person is constantly giving and the other rarely reciprocates, it’s understandable that resentment might start creeping in.

One 23-year-old woman is questioning whether she’s being unreasonable after a friendship that initially seemed promising became increasingly exhausting.

Her friend, who lives with a disability that affects her mobility, frequently needed help cleaning her home.

Since the younger woman worked professionally as a janitor, she initially didn’t mind lending a hand. But what started as occasional assistance eventually became a recurring cleaning arrangement, with little actual socializing involved.

When she finally asked her friend for help caring for a baby tarantula, she thought it would be a reasonable favor, especially given her friend’s extensive experience with exotic pets.

Unfortunately, an unexpected mental health hospitalization complicated those plans. And as communication deteriorated, the disagreement grew into something much bigger than a spider.

AITA For expecting help from my disabled friend? I (23F) have been friends with “Jen” (30F) for about a year. At first I really enjoyed the friendship. She was easy to talk to, had interesting pets, and overall seemed like a good friend. Over time, it started to feel like I couldn’t say anything without her either snapping at me or just ignoring me. When we first became friends, I would go to her house 2-4 times a month to help her clean because she has EDS, which causes her pain/mobility issues. I work as a commercial janitor, so at first I didn’t mind helping.

How nice.

Looking back though, it became a bit of a red flag that every time we would “hang out,” I was really coming over to clean up the same messes over again. She’s also a level 3 hoarder. Still, I tried to be understanding since I know she struggles physically and I don’t. After helping her clean for free many times, and helping her move into a new home, etc I asked her for one favor in return: to temporarily care for a baby Tarnatula for me-as she had a lot more experience than me having 20-30 exotic pets.

Well that’s some convenient experience.

She agreed, and I told her I would buy everything needed for its care and pay for her time. The day before the tarantula was supposed to arrive, she told me she was admitting herself for a psych hold. I did not mention the T delivery at all, I supported her completely and told her I was proud of her for getting help. I even told her to write down my number incase she needed someone to talk to while she was there.

What a good friend.

A few days later she got released, and doctors told her they suspected ADHD. By this time I had been messaging her questions and sending pictures related to the tarantula since they arrived, but she ignored all of them. She would pretend she didn’t see any of my messages and only talk about her diagnosis. I do understand that she was going through a lot mentally, but I still felt really let down especially when I had even told herbeforehand that I wasn’t comfortable accepting the baby T if she couldn’t help with it. Lately, it also feels like she gets extremely angry over small disagreements. Currently, she is not speaking to me because when we talked about her hospital stay and told me their final verdict was adhd, I told her “Not to say you don’t have ADHD, but maybe you want a second opinion because what you’re describing doesn’t sound like only adhd”

Wow.

I said I thought Haitian voodoo was a closed practice. I opened up about feeling disgusting with my mental health issues (BPD/CPTSD), and said I felt like nobody really understood. She became furious that I said she didn’t understand my mental health and said being my friend was like walking on eggshells. Im really just not sure what to do right now, I feel like if I bring anything up it will boil down to her saying Im ignoring her mental/physical health issues when Im absolutely not trying to. I feel like I could be looking at this selfishly and from my own pov.

The woman’s frustration is understandable, particularly after spending months providing free cleaning services and helping her friend move.

Disability can make everyday tasks significantly more difficult, but that doesn’t mean someone is obligated to provide unlimited assistance without considering their own needs.

At the same time, her friend’s psychiatric hospitalization was a serious and unexpected circumstance that understandably took priority over caring for a tarantula.

While better communication would have been helpful, expecting her to immediately resume the arrangement after being discharged may not have been realistic.

The woman also crossed into questionable territory when she suggested her friend’s ADHD diagnosis might be incomplete. Even if the concern was genuine, unsolicited opinions about someone else’s mental health can feel dismissive.

Both women appear to be dealing with significant challenges, and their disagreements suggest the friendship may no longer be meeting either person’s needs.

Rather than continuing to provide favors while feeling resentful, the younger woman would benefit from establishing clearer boundaries.

Ultimately, she isn’t wrong for wanting reciprocity, but neither friend should feel obligated to provide support they’re unable to give.

This person says the friendship should probably fade.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an adult child who feels like their family is asking them to donate to a fundraiser beyond their means.

This person says being disabled is not an excuse to be mean.

And this person says this person is NOT her friend.

She signed up for a friendship, but somehow ended up with a second cleaning job.

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