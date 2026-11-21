Teenage Boy Is Upset That His Dad Ate Off His Plate Without Asking, But His Dad Seems To Think He Has The Right To Do That

Imagine going out to lunch with your parents. What would you do if your dad ate food off of your plate without asking you first? Would you think nothing of it, or would it upset you?

In this story, one young man is in this situation, and he’s really upset at his dad; however, his dad doesn’t seem to understand the problem. His mom seems to think he’s overreacting, so he’s starting to wonder if he really did overreact.

Personally, I’d be annoyed too but not at the level that the person who wrote this story is annoyed.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA For Telling My Dad Off Some days, I would go for meals with my folks. I generally don’t get on well with my dad cos he’s emotionally abusive/narcissistic etc. However, I go cos my mum likes it when I have meals with them and dad won’t let her go anywhere without him. So it’s hard to have one on one time with her.

Let’s see what happened at lunch.

Anyway, we were at lunch one day at a food court and I ordered my food (rice with chicken). After which, I put my plate down at the table and went to buy us our drinks. Whilst I was buying our drinks, I saw my dad picking at my food and eating off my plate. I was not pleased. So when I got back to the table I told him Off for eating my food (which I paid for) without asking me first.

I don’t agree with his dad’s logic.

He said as my dad he has every right to take or eat anything that’s mine without asking. I told him it’s rude and if he asked, I would gladly gave him some of my food to try. I just don’t like people touching my food in general. Mum just said I was overreacting and don’t understand why I was so ticked off. AITA for telling my dad off for touching my food ?

All the dad had to do was ask first. That is seriously not too much to ask.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person is on OP’s side.

Someone who knows OP and his family weighs in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has been saving for her child’s private education, but now her stepson’s mother expects her to do the same for her stepkid.

But one person thinks he should’ve been nicer about it.

I’d be annoyed, especially if this is something that happens often. His dad should ask. It’s rude to just start eating someone’s food without asking if you can taste it. As OP said, he wouldn’t mind if his dad just asked.

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