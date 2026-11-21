He Wouldn’t Leave His Phoneless Teenager Home Alone for Thanksgiving. Now He’s Wondering Whether Holding the Line Made Him the Bad Guy

Discipline looks a lot simpler on paper than it does in the middle of the holidays, especially when the punishment starts affecting everyone’s travel plans.

One father had taken away his teenage daughter’s phone after she got into some trouble, and it wasn’t coming back for a while. She’d been moody ever since.

That moodiness carried over into the family’s holiday planning. So as they were booking their flights to visit family, she asked if she could stay home.

He quickly said no, citing that she’d have no way to reach him. But his wife seemed to think they could work something out.

Now he’s wondering whether holding the line makes him the villain.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA For Not Allowing my daughter to stay home from Thanksgiving? My wife and I have two kids, F15 and M12. My daughter has been getting into some trouble recently, so she doesn’t have a phone right now and won’t have one until sometime in January. Because of this, she’s been kind of moody toward us. That’s fine, I don’t care, she’ll get over it.

The latest argument with his daughter started over their holiday plans.

Yesterday, my daughter asked if she could stay home from our Thanksgiving trip (to see my wife’s sister) because she doesn’t want to go. Normally, I would’ve said OK, but because she has no way to communicate with us, I said no. And she couldn’t stay at a friend’s house either.

Obviously, his teenage daughter wasn’t too happy about being told no. Still, this father stood his ground.

She tried to argue with me about it, and I wasn’t entertaining that, because I knew she was just trying to bargain with me to get her phone back. But still, she’s coming with us. We’re not leaving her at home. She can be upset on the plane.

His wife seemed to have a much more lax attitude about the whole thing.

She told my wife, and like usual, my wife brought up maybe letting her stay at a friend’s house or with my wife’s siblings, but I’m not too sure about any of that. AITA? One more thing my daughter seems to be mad at me about.

Part of parenting a teenager is standing firm on consequences.

What did Reddit have to say?

Life isn’t always fun, and the teenager years are the perfect time to learn that lesson.

Losing your phone as a teen is a particularly devastating consequence.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a kis who cooks and pays rent, so doesn’t think they should have to do the dishes, too.

There are real safety risks with leaving a teen unsupervised.

The call this father made certainly won’t win him any popularity contests, but maybe he deserves a little more credit than his family is giving him right now.

Wanting to know where your kid is isn’t a power trip. It’s how normal parents behave.

A sulky teenager is a better problem to have than a teenager in danger.

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