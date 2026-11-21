Employee Defends A Family Member For Being Upset About An Injury, But His Co-Worker Keeps Telling Him To Toughen Up

People should be allowed to feel upset when an injury keeps them from doing something they love.

In this story, an employee got frustrated when a coworker expressed his opinion.

His coworker mentioned that an injured family member needed to toughen up because “life is difficult.”

He disagreed with this, saying it was perfectly normal to feel sad when the injured person missed an important activity.

With the difference of opinions, things escalated and tensions quickly ensued.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for raising my voice at a coworker who wouldn’t drop the subject? A family member is currently sidelined from an activity they love due to an injury. And they’re understandably upset about it. I mentioned this to a coworker, who said they needed to “toughen up” because “life isn’t fair.” I acknowledged his point but said I thought it was perfectly okay for someone to be sad about missing something important to them.

This employee snapped at his coworker.

He kept pushing his opinion, eventually saying, “I’m allowed my opinion.” I agreed, but he continued, and I eventually raised my voice. I told him that not every opinion needs to be expressed and to just leave it alone. I’ll readily admit I have a short fuse and could have handled it better.

He refused to apologize.

I also agree that life isn’t fair, resilience is important, and he’s entitled to his opinion. I just didn’t think the situation warranted a lecture. It was a private conversation, and while I didn’t go nuclear, I definitely raised my voice. He’s now not speaking to me. I’m happy to remain civil and professional, but I’m not inclined to apologize.

Yes, everyone is entitled to their opinion.

But OP’s coworker should have said his thoughts with respect and empathy.

Meanwhile, OP should have handled his frustration more calmly.

I think all of this could have been avoided with care and clear communication.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person sounds exhausting, says this one.

Here’s a valid point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of employees who go over their manager’s head when he insists a new process is better than the old one.

Lol. Indeed, right?

Finally, here’s an interesting analogy.

Not every conversation needs to turn into a motivational speech.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about an employee who is upset that a coworker always grabs all of the overtime and doesn’t leave any for anyone else. Read Story →