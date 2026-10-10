Driver Is Furious When Two Other Drivers Drive Side By Side Holding Up Traffic, So She Calls One Of Them

A long commute usually isn’t fun, and when you add a lot of traffic, it can be miserable.

In this story, one person was on the road when she noticed two other vehicles driving side by side. They seemed to know each other, and they were also driving slowly, holding up traffic.

She was really upset about it but wasn’t sure what to do until she noticed that one of the vehicles had a business phone number on it.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

You and your mate wanna hold up 2 lanes of traffic? Don’t post your business details on your back window Driving along the Western Highway towards Melton there was an unusual amount of traffic. It was moving just very slowly. Back then my ex and I owned a play centre and Cafe, we’d close at 4, out by 5 and head home. Traffic was always bad as its a 2 lane road with thousands of people on it, so a 20 min drive in the morning was a 40-50 drive home. The road also changes speeds from 100-90-110kmph and you’d often get people who would stick at 90 after it’s changed to 110.

Two drivers really got on OP’s nerves.

This day I was making my way through the traffic but the whole way everyone was doing 50-60 the whole way. After about 40 mins I wasn’t even halfway home but I’d gotten close to the front and could see the road was clear ahead but there were these 2 jerks driving side-by-side and I could clearly see the driver in the left lane talking the the one in the right having a laugh, waving and pointing behind him laughing again. I. Saw. Freaking. Red. These jerks seemed to be making a game out of holding up thousands of commuters.

He tried to decide what to do.

I considered going around them using the breakdown lanes but didn’t wanna sides wipe either of them or hit the grass/gravel and lose control. Then I noticed the business deets on the back window of the guy on the right. Phone number, email, instagram, website. You name it, he had it. Took a pic of it for later then called him.

Let’s see how the conversation goes.

“Hey mate is this blah blah from so and so painting?” “That’s me. How can I help?” “Well, I was just driving and got your number from your back window.” “You looking for a quote?”

Time for revenge.

“No, I’m looking for you and your FREAKING MATE TO STOP FREAKING TALKING TO EACHOTHER ON THE FREAKING HIGHWAY WHILE HOLDING UP ALL THE FREAKING TRAFFIC. I’m the jerk sitting right behind you. MOVE YOUR FREAKING CAR!!” He must have sped off at about 200ks an hour and so did his mate. I went to a mates place near my house, filled him in, he grabbed the business details and we shared them with a ton of our friends who prank called him, signed his email up for all sorts of weird stuff, visited his socials and posted (lies) about how they were treated when they used his services and that he’s a shady trady. Moral of the story- hold up thousands of people for laughs while displaying your business details, you’ll get what’s coming.

I’m sure he wasn’t expecting that! As least he sped away and stopped holding up traffic.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person calls the drivers selfish.

Another person shares a scary experience!

I hadn’t heard this term before.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who documented times of noise spikes and turned their neighbor into a model tenant.

Another person apologizes.

Those drivers really shouldn’t have been trying to have a conversation while driving! That really does sound dangerous and frustrating for the other drivers.

Calling one of the drivers was a wise thing to do. She certainly scared him away!

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