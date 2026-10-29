October 29, 2026 at 10:23 am

Expectant Mom Struggles Without A Washer In Her Small Apartment, And She’s Worried About Managing Laundry With A Newborn

by Heide Lazaro

Pregnant woman touching her belly bump

Pexels/Reddit

Preparing for a baby can bring unexpected expenses and challenges for growing families.

In this story, an expectant mother raises her concerns about doing laundry in a very tiny apartment.

She struggled with the lack of a washing machine in the apartment and spending $60 plus tip on laundry services.

With a baby arriving in just a few months and no extra room for a washer, she’s worried about how they would manage the growing pile of laundry.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Pregnant, no in unit washer/dryer and not sure what to do.

Our apartment does not have a washer.

And it was a bit of an inconvenience.

But now that we are going to have a baby in only a few months, it’s going to be a huge inconvenience.

Our small apartment space is already going to be taken up, so we absolutely will not have extra room to get one.

This soon-to-be mom worries about how they will do laundry when the baby comes.

We have been using a laundry service or driving 45 minutes to do laundry at my parents’ house for free.

Our baby will have more frequent laundry, so it’ll be hard to drive 45 minutes every few days.

The laundry service is great, but with my husband and me, it’s already around $60 plus tip.

It’ll just be too much taken out of our new budget.

OP’s concern makes sense because babies can create a surprising amount of laundry.

Spending $60 plus tip can quickly strain a new family budget.

I think this issue needs serious planning to create the most ideal solution, especially since the baby will be arriving soon.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 10 27 at 8.19.06 PM Expectant Mom Struggles Without A Washer In Her Small Apartment, And Shes Worried About Managing Laundry With A Newborn

Here’s the same suggestion.

Screenshot 2026 10 27 at 8.24.16 PM Expectant Mom Struggles Without A Washer In Her Small Apartment, And Shes Worried About Managing Laundry With A Newborn

This person shares a similar experience.

Screenshot 2026 10 27 at 8.21.52 PM Expectant Mom Struggles Without A Washer In Her Small Apartment, And Shes Worried About Managing Laundry With A Newborn

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about two kids trying to earn money by mowing grass, and decide to solve their gas issue by stealing some of dad’s.

Another one chimes in.

Screenshot 2026 10 27 at 8.25.08 PM Expectant Mom Struggles Without A Washer In Her Small Apartment, And Shes Worried About Managing Laundry With A Newborn

And finally, another idea here.

Screenshot 2026 10 27 at 8.25.25 PM Expectant Mom Struggles Without A Washer In Her Small Apartment, And Shes Worried About Managing Laundry With A Newborn

Babies may be tiny, but their laundry piles certainly aren’t!

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
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