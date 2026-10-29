Expectant Mom Struggles Without A Washer In Her Small Apartment, And She’s Worried About Managing Laundry With A Newborn

Preparing for a baby can bring unexpected expenses and challenges for growing families.

In this story, an expectant mother raises her concerns about doing laundry in a very tiny apartment.

She struggled with the lack of a washing machine in the apartment and spending $60 plus tip on laundry services.

With a baby arriving in just a few months and no extra room for a washer, she’s worried about how they would manage the growing pile of laundry.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Pregnant, no in unit washer/dryer and not sure what to do. Our apartment does not have a washer. And it was a bit of an inconvenience. But now that we are going to have a baby in only a few months, it’s going to be a huge inconvenience. Our small apartment space is already going to be taken up, so we absolutely will not have extra room to get one.

This soon-to-be mom worries about how they will do laundry when the baby comes.

We have been using a laundry service or driving 45 minutes to do laundry at my parents’ house for free. Our baby will have more frequent laundry, so it’ll be hard to drive 45 minutes every few days. The laundry service is great, but with my husband and me, it’s already around $60 plus tip. It’ll just be too much taken out of our new budget.

OP’s concern makes sense because babies can create a surprising amount of laundry.

Spending $60 plus tip can quickly strain a new family budget.

I think this issue needs serious planning to create the most ideal solution, especially since the baby will be arriving soon.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s the same suggestion.

This person shares a similar experience.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about two kids trying to earn money by mowing grass, and decide to solve their gas issue by stealing some of dad’s.

Another one chimes in.

And finally, another idea here.

Babies may be tiny, but their laundry piles certainly aren’t!

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own. Read Story →