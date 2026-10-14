Forced 12-Hour Shifts for the New iPhone Launch—Until One Exhausted Tech Rep Walked Off the Floor

Working retail can sometimes mean really long days full of chaos and lots of customers.

Do you know how crazy things get when a new iPhone is released?

That is literally the type of crazy the retail worker in this story is dealing with. He works at a cell phone retail store. The customers are never ending even though they’ve sold out of the iPhone.

Keep reading to find out how much he’s had to work due to this chaos.

Overtime, Double time The last two days have been the hardest days at work period. I work in a corp cell phone retail store with the traffic usually being heavy on a day to day basis. With the launch of Apples latest phone, the customer traffic has nearly tripled. You can imagine how insane it has been.

They were really overworked.

Friday every employee worked a 15hr shift(if not more) with no lunch and at best a 5min break to grab some food. The next day we only took half of our lunch period because the traffic hadnt let up even though we had sold out of the phone the day prior. When I went to clock out, my manager asked me to stay even longer. Now this is where I lose it.

It really doesn’t seem fair.

Other employees had already been allowed to leave per my store manager. Never mind that I’m also working 9 days in a row during one of the most hectic selling days I’ve seen in my 5 years of employment. I hate this assistant manager that is stuck on his own power trip. He’s brand new to the company, always tells the customer the wrong information, doesnt like to be corrected, and creates escalations for me with my customers.

He’s so frustrated.

Needless to say I had a nice cocktail after work. I’m probably going to hear some more BS today from how I reacted to his orders yesterday. Sorry this might not make sense. Just frustrated and feeling drained all the while knowing this 9 day work week isnt getting any better.

When the hype dies down, it’ll calm down at work again, but in the meantime, the employees at least need to be given their full breaks and allowed to clock off at a reasonable time.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person points out the law.

Another person knows different retail workers handle situations like this differently.

This person can relate to the stress.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who found a way around his company’s denial of company time to study for his Commercial Driver’s License.

Yes, the law was definitely broken.

He could’ve pointed out the law in order to leave work and go home or to take an actual lunch break. It’s not like he could get fired for obeying the law.

The bright side is that with all the overtime, he should at least have a big paycheck to look forward to.

Retail can be exhausting!

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