He Decided To Switch Cell Phone Providers, But Was Shocked When His Old Carrier Told Him They Owed Him Money

Have you ever switched cell phone companies?

In this story, one person decides to switch cell phone companies, and paying that final bill proved to be a little bit tricky.

In fact, he was first told he had a bill and later told the phone company actually owes him oney.

Which is it?

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Sprint/T-Mobile giving me money! Just as some background I’ve NEVER had good luck with phone companies. Even when I was on an account with my parents we always had some charge to call about and I had to deal with it because of my parents language barrier. Now onto my story, not sure if this is malicious compliance but here it is.

OP decided to switch phone companies.

So recently Sprint was purchased by T-Mobile and when that happened my sprint service became horrible and I decided to go somewhere else. So I paid off the remaining loan amount on my phones and transferred my numbers over. One of my phones could have been turned in and I didn’t owe them anything for it (I didn’t want it anyway so sounds great to me) I came into a store the same day they told me over the phone that I can just turn it in.

This sounds annoying.

When I get there the employees at T-mobile we absolutely bashing on ATT(my new provider) and said to watch out for them. Also a side note, I called the store to make sure they can take it in and the manager pulled up my account and said yes bring it in. I came in 45 minutes later and they said my account was closed and that I now have a balance of $120. I was so mad that she closed my account but what can I do now?

The phone company didn’t really think this through very well.

So I left the store and called Sprint but they said the same thing and to expect a bill. I waited over a month and never go anything so I called them back and they said they sent it via the app, but when your account gets closed literally the same second your access to the app goes away. I asked them to send me a bill in the mail. I got the bill and called them to pay it because again my app access was taken away. I wanted a final bill to have something in writing.

What is going on?

When I called they said I don’t owe them anything and they owe me $220. They said a phone was received from me and I got a credit of $340 leaving a positive amount of the $220. I tried to explain to them my account was closed and I couldn’t return the phone but all they kept saying is they will mail me a prepaid card. I even hung up and called back again to get a different person who would listen but they did the same thing.

It wasn’t worth arguing about it.

I said screw it send me the card and complied with what they said. Two weeks later I got a $220 card and same week sold that phone for $150 on FB. That has been the only time a phone service provider benefited me instead of getting scammed.

When the error works in your favor, why fight it? The customer service reps wouldn’t listen, so what choice did he have but to take the money?

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks price is all that matters.

Another person rants about T-Mobile.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a college student who decides to send his university a counter-bill after they try to get him to pay “inconvenience fees.”

This person thinks OP is too nice.

OP may be too nice, but honesty is a good quality. After awhile though, if the company insists on writing you a check, it becomes pointless to fight it.

That worked out surprisingly well!

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