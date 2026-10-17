He Offered Free IT Support for His Girlfriend’s Friend—Until Her Husband Flew into a Rage Over a Computer Reboot

Helping friends and family with computer problems can be a thankless job, especially when someone is particular about their things even when they need help.

In this case, a man who was the designated tech guy for his family and friends in the 90s learned this the hard way after spending several hours installing university software on a friend’s computer.

The installation went smoothly, and the friend was happy with the result.

Now her husband, however, had a very strong reaction to one seemingly harmless step: rebooting the machine.

Read the full story below.

I rebooted the computer and got chewed out. Not in IT support. Way back in the nineties I was the designated computer guy for friends and family. My girlfriend was studying at university and her buddy needed some software installed on her home computer for a project they were working on. The software belonged to the university. I had said software in my possession spanned over a quite large number of floppy disks and had made a batch script that would copy it to a destination of my choosing, prompting for a new disk when needed. I was very proud of myself.

Everything seemed to be going well.

So we take some hours off on a Sunday and head to the buddy’s house. Her computer was running the then new windows 3.1. The desktop was obscured by maybe 5 or 6 program windows neatly tiled so they filled the entire screen. Whatever. I check that there wasn’t any unsaved work and close them down. I proceed to sit myself in front of it and feed it the disks when prompted while the girls chat and occasionally top op my coffee. Life was good. Buddy’s husband is in the yard doing yard stuff.

Welp…

When I was done a few hours later I rebooted the computer confirmed everything was good and announced that the new software was working. Buddy was happy. Her husband was FUMING. He apparently had spent hours tiling the program windows “just so” and did not understand the concept of reboots. Even when I explained the concept he wouldn’t budge but insisted that I had ruined his hard work. Still confuses me to this day. Some people you just can’t make happy.

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mother who thinks it’s the school’s job to discipline her unruly child, not hers.

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