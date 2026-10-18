He Paid His Dad Rent to Live at Home—Until His Dad Claimed He Never Got It and Threatened to Call the Police

Imagine being all grown up but still living at home with your parents and paying your parents rent. What would you do if your parents claimed you didn’t pay them rent that month even though you really had?

In this story, one young adult is in that exact situation, but it gets even crazier when the dad brings up crazy threats.

Keep reading to find out all the details.

Free work backfired for greedy father So my dad makes me pay $800 a month to live with him (it’s the same price as a good apartment where I live) and I always pay on time. At the end of July, I payed the $800 for August, and he set the money behind the tv.

Is OP’s dad forgetful or crazy?

I got in an argument with my dad, and he starts getting heated. He tells me that I didn’t pay rent, and if I don’t do 3 hours of yardwork every day this month, then he’ll call the police and burn all my things. So, as he suggested, I get my boots and work gloves on, take the non-existent rent money from behind the tv, and started working. I love yardwork by the way, so this was a steal of a deal for me.

But then OP overheard something.

Later that night, I heard him throwing a fit because he lost the rental money, and now my mom is mad at him. He’s always taking advantage of my kindness, and he’s always trying to find out how to get the next dollar out of me.

How annoying! I think OP should just move out. If it’s the same price as a good apartment, why live with a crazy dad?

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

I completely agree with this comment.

Here’s another vote for moving.

Here’s a suggestion if OP decides not to move.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mother who thinks it’s the school’s job to discipline her unruly child, not hers.

But this person knows what OP should do with the $800.

At this point, the only reason to live at home would be to save money. If OP is paying the same rent he would pay as if he had a nice apartment, then it might make sense to look at moving out. Of course, moving out involves more expenses than just rent. I don’t know that OP is currently contributing to utility bills and groceries, for example. It might actually cost more to move out, but it might be work it.

His dad sounds toxic.

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