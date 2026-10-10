He Waited Minutes for a Spot to Clear—Only for a Cut-In Driver to Nose In from the Wrong Direction

Have you ever had another driver steal a parking spot from you? Imagine driving in circles in a parking lot waiting for someone to leave so that you can have a place to park, and you finally see someone leaving.

If you were waiting first but another driver tried to park in the spot, what would you do?

In this story, one person was in this situation and refused to let the other driver have the spot. She also refuses to believe she did anything wrong.

Did she? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITAH for taking a parking spot? I live in Chicago and this morning decided, since I got to work about an hour early, to go to a nearby park where it’s all parallel street parking. I circled the park and saw someone getting into their car so I pulled over with my blinker on, waiting “behind” the spot to allow them to exit their spot safely. I was then going to pull forward and reverse into the spot. A third car drove around me and I assumed at first that they just were going around. They pulled up just ahead of where the car was pulling out, forcing the original car to stop before having to then navigate around the third car and leave. I started to pull forward and to my annoyance they started trying to back up into the spot.

She wasn’t going to let that happen.

I have a tiny car so went “nope” and honked and pulled in. Third car reverses and rolls down the window. The man goes “what are you doing?!” To which I responded “what are YOU doing, I was waiting for this spot.” He proceeds to argue that I was NOT waiting for that spot, and no one waits BEHIND the car whose space they want.

The argument continued.

I argued back stating I was in fact waiting for that spot, and I always wait behind the car pulling out so they have space to pull out into the traffic lane safely. I snipped back and said “I’m glad you know know how EVERYONE waits for parking spots”. He insisted I was waiting for a different spot and gestured behind me. He persisted to call me a liar. I told him “I’m glad you believe that” and proceeded to fix my car in its spot.

She doesn’t thinks she did anything wrong but wants to make sure.

This is how I’ve always signaled that I am waiting for a parking spot – just behind the car so it can safely exit. With my turn signal on and pulled close to the parking lane to allow traffic to pass on my left. Everyone I can think of waits for spots this way as well. I’m sure people do it the way he does too but the audacity to claim I’m a liar and did it wrong just because he wanted the spot is WILD. Anyways he ended up taking the spot he gestured to somewhere behind me. I’m convinced he was the AH but to be fair, I’ll ask: AITAH?

She was waiting for the parking spot. Maybe the other driver didn’t realize that she was waiting for the parking spot, but that doesn’t change the fact that from her perspective he swooped in and tried to steal the spot.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person thinks the other driver is wrong.

Another person thinks he was trying to steal the spot.

This person reassures her that she’s correct.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighborhood kids who built a master forest fort, only to find it looted by the bigger kids on the block.

Another person calls the other driver an idiot.

There was no point in arguing about it. She got the spot. His logic was illogical.

If there was another parking spot, he should’ve just taken that one to begin with instead of trying to steal this one.

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