He Was the Only One Scrubbing the Kitchen for Months—Until He Let the Mess Pile Up to Expose the Biohazard

Gross!

That’s all I can say about this situation, so I’m gonna say it again…

Gross!

I genuinely don’t understand how some people can be totally okay with living in filth.

Have some self respect!

But we see stories like this all the time, don’t we?

Check out what’s going on this time…

How do you deal with housemates who genuinely just do not care? “I’m genuinely at my limit with my housemates. I’m not a clean freak and I can be messy too, but there’s a difference between being messy and living in actual filth.

Gross!

The whole house has this stale, rancid smell that I can only describe as smelling like pig fat. The bathroom bin situation is ridiculous too. About a month ago, I ended up throwing out their old bathroom bin myself because it had been sitting there forever. They replaced it with another plastic bin, but instead of even putting a bin liner inside it, the liner is just sitting on the bathroom floor next to the bin. That has now been sitting there for weeks too and nobody seems bothered by it. Yesterday I went into that bathroom and someone hadn’t even flushed after themselves. I’ve only been using that shower temporarily because mine needs fixing.

It gets worse…

Food gets left until it rots. Today I threw out cooked rice I first noticed about a month ago and fruits and vegetables from the fridge that had been sitting there for MONTHS. There have also been multiple times where pans of food or raw chicken were just left there until they went bad. That same housemate also smokes weed on the balcony even though I’ve repeatedly asked him not to do it around my drying clothes because they end up smelling like it. I’ve asked everyone nicely multiple times, both in person and in the group chat. It feels like talking to a wall. Today I came home from a long night shift without sleeping and spent 4+ hours cleaning, including areas I barely even use.

No one else is gonna do it…

I know the obvious answer is “stop cleaning after them,” but they genuinely don’t care. Things will literally sit there for weeks or months, so eventually I’m the one who gives in because I have to live here, too. I’m close to graduating university, working limited hours and don’t know where I’ll be working after graduation yet, so moving immediately isn’t financially or practically easy. We also originally rented the place together, so there isn’t a head tenant I can complain to. We’re all basically responsible for the place, and the dynamics have changed since we first moved in. At this point I don’t think another cleaning roster or house meeting will change people who simply don’t care. What would you realistically do in my situation? Is there any way to make this tolerable temporarily, or should I just start saving and plan to leave as soon as I can?”

Now it’s time to see how readers reacted.

This reader has been there.

Another individual weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighborhood kids who built a master forest fort, only to find it looted by the bigger kids on the block.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Yeah, this is totally unacceptable.

I’d be flipping my lid if I was him.

No way!

He needs to get his own place and ditch these disgusting roommates ASAP!