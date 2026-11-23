A Woman Moved In With an Old Friend—Then Decided She Couldn’t Take the Erratic Behavior Any Longer and Moved Out

You never really know what you’re getting into when you move in with someone.

And sometimes that’s a good thing!

But not this time…

In today’s story, a young woman opened up about why she decided to move out of the place she shared with an old friend.

Check out what she had to say!

AITA for running out of my friend’s apartment at night and never coming back? “Me (21f) and Lia (20f) were friends since we were 7. Our families are very different. She developed many addictions, some of them starting in middle school. I tried to stop her many times but she seemed to romanticize it so much she never saw anything destructive in it.

These things happen…

In high school our paths split. We tried to meet but when we did it was awkward. I listened to her but when I tried to tell her a story, she interrupted me a lot and seemed uninterested. So I gave up and after that I didn’t bother her anymore. My other friend who went to school with her at that time told me that her addictions got worse. So I knew almost everything about it. We met again before we both enrolled into universities. She then offered me to move in with her. Her parents owned a flat so it was cheap (no rent, just utilities). My family and I helped to renovate it and we had an agreement that I’d move in.

She thought this was a smart move.

Of course, I have also noticed that she’s gotten better. And since we weren’t so close now, I guessed I’d be just a flatmate that she and her parents appear to know and I was the safest option. But not two months have passed and she started doing some scary stuff.

Yikes.

She was always either wasted or high, mixed a lot of things together, etc. sometimes to the point I was worried she’d be dead when I go out of my room. She bothered me a lot too. Wanted me to spend time with her all the time or cook for us both when she was at school. We had already split our chores and cooking wasn’t really part of it cause we’d have to share groceries, etc. So unfortunately a couple times I had to pay for our food while she wasted money on drugs and alcohol. Then she adopted a cat and then I had to take care of him most of the time, even though he wasn’t mine and I never in my life had a cat. He got sick and she refused to get him treated because she always had no money (although she got weekly the same amount I’ve been getting MONTHLY). and it’s not like it was the only time I’ve thought of running away. It was kind of building up.

Enough of this!

I finally snapped. It was late evening, I had online classes. she got wasted, interrupted my studying all the time and kept asking if I want to go clubbing with her. I refused her many times since I had classes early next morning. She then told me she’s inviting her crazy ex over (who threatened me once and I was scared of him, and she knew it). When she left my room I packed what I could for the next day and ran out to catch the last bus home. Her friends then called me many times, texted me saying she’s being taken to a hospital and it’s because of me cause I’ve been a bad friend and didn’t take care of her. The hospital thing was a lie, obviously. I came over the other day to collect my stuff. She wasn’t there so we didn’t meet yet. I returned my pair of keys to her mom who lives close to my family home. And I’m wondering, should I apologize to her? AITA for leaving her alone?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride who invites her groom’s “best woman” out to dinner in order to get to the bottom of her true feelings for her future husband.

And this reader weighed in.

It sounds like she definitely made the right choice in this situation!

Her friend sounds like a real handful!

Yikes!

She needs to put this “friend” in her rearview mirror forever!