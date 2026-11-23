An HR Team Ignored Worker Complaints for Years—Then Everything Unraveled Once Staff Stopped Reporting Problems

Sometimes you read about the way a company operates and all you can think is, wow, I’m really glad I don’t work there!

And this, my friends, is one of those stories.

All I can say is that it sounds like this place needs a complete overhaul!

Get all the details below and see what you think about what’s going on here…

NOW you want us to come to you?!?! “We had a very bad manager at work. Over the past six years, complaints were made to HR.

Of course, they did!

HR glossed things over, always sided with the manager and told everyone to just deal with it. As a result, everyone gave up going to HR and there has been a lot of employee turnover during this time.

This place sounds like a mess!

Recently, things came to a head and the manager resigned in lieu of being fired for financial mismanagement. During an all-hands meeting, HR (who is under pressure by higher-ups) said, “This could have been prevented if you had come to us.” One person pointed out that when HR was approached in the past, nothing happened. I’m shaking my head…”

Check out how readers reacted to this story.

This person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

And another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

What a mess!

If we’re being honest, this sounds like a pretty miserable workplace.

Let’s just say that this business wasn’t being run very well…