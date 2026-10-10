Her Father Dictated Her Entire Life Plan—Until She Secretly Applied to Distance Medical Schools Behind His Back

Well, this sure sounds like a tough situation…

If someone’s parents are going to help them out financially, then they certainly deserve to have a say in what happens to them, right?

But, on the other hand, if the parents in question are so overbearing that they’re burdening their child, then things get complicated.

In today’s story, a young woman wants to get away from her parents and go to school far, far away…but she has a big problem.

Her parents are the ones who are going to pay her way through school.

Read on and check out what she had to say.

WIBTA If I don’t apply to local schools and lie about it to my parents? “I (f21) live at home currently with my parents. My dad has paid for my education so far, plus he “gave” me a car and also pays for that. My dad also pays for my brother’s (doesn’t live at home) education and living expenses. My dad pays for basically everything. He’s an amazing guy for it and I’m very blessed by his generosity.

Her dad has big goals for his kids.

The only “rule” my dad has imposed is that he really pushes for all of us to try for medical school. He himself is a doctor and believes it to be the best route. Personally, I believe if you’re privileged enough to have someone pay the way and also you’re smart enough, you have a moral obligation to at least try. So, my current problem is a host of dilemmas. I initially planned on applying to a local med school close to home, so that way I wouldn’t have to move out. I was still planning on applying to various schools around the world but my dad pretty much admitted that he’s not willing to pay for me abroad. Also, I spend time in a lab at my current university. I absolutely adore being there and I’m about to start my own project. But recently my dad can’t stand it. Which is very weird as my dad is the one who always pushed me to put myself out there academically.

Her dad sounds pretty controlling…

Then there’s also a strangeness with my social life. I’m a homebody through and through and l’ll often hang out with my mom and sister the most but I still do go out occasionally. Lately though my dad has had a LOT of opinions of who I’m with and where I am. He also is very quick to be angry when I do talk to people (especially guys). Apparently I smile too much? His actions have steamrolled into a weirdness I can’t explain. He’ll call me every time I leave the house and ask me where I am. Anyways, the point is I feel overwhelmed and frustrated at the way I’m being treated. Especially since it’s come out of nowhere. So, basically I’m considering not applying to the school that’s local at all and lying that they rejected me. If I apply/get in to ones in a slightly different region my dad would still likely support me. So would I be a jerk if didn’t apply to my local school while lying about it because I want my dad to continue to support me financially?”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person spoke up.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mother who thinks it’s the school’s job to discipline her unruly child, not hers.

And this person spoke up.

She sure is in a pickle, huh?

Maybe she should bite the bullet and decide to pay for her education on her own.

It might be the best way to go!

She has some HUGE decisions to make!