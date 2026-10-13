Her Grandma Asked to Borrow Her Brand-New SUV for a 1,400-Mile Trip—Until She Said “No” and Escalated to the Family

Letting someone borrow your car is a big favor, especially when they want to take it several states away.

One 22-year-old woman found herself in that position after her grandma asked to borrow the new SUV she had only owned for about six weeks.

That alone made her nervous because she doesn’t think her grandma is a very careful driver.

Her grandma offered to leave her own car behind, but that wouldn’t help much since the dash lights are broken and the woman often drives to work in the dark.

Now she’s leaning toward saying no, but her grandma knows she has a hard time doing that.

Read on to see what you think she should do.

WIBTA if i said no to my grandma using my new car? I, F22, just got a new car about a month and a half ago. It’s a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander in all black. It’s been my dream make and model of car for a while, and I was able to trade my last car in for it. I am super excited about it still.

Suddenly, her grandma is asking to borrow the car.

Yesterday, my grandma, F74, came to my house and asked me very abruptly to use my car to drive multiple states over. We live in Ohio, and she wants to take it to Nebraska. My grandma does not drive well. She is a little reckless and does not see well at nighttime. She offered to let me use her car, but her dash lights are all broken, and I commute 40 minutes to work, ranging from early hours to late at night when it is dark outside.

Unfortunately, she’s leaning toward saying no.

I told her I would think about it and that it needed an oil change. She gave me a week’s notice, and I am leaning very heavily towards telling her no. She knows I have a hard time saying no to her, so I am feeling a bit exploited and uncomfortable with the favor. WIBTA?

Wow! It’s shocking that her grandmother even asked in the first place.

Let’s check out what the fine folks over at Reddit suggest she do.

This reader would use a very specific line and avoid explanations.

This could work.

According to this comment, she can consider public transportation.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who moved her mom in after her dad passed, but doesn’t want to fill the role of a spouse.

This person can relate.

She has every right to say no.

A 1,400-mile trip is already a lot to ask, especially when you combine that with the fact that she doesn’t trust her grandma’s driving.

But on top of that, she’d be stuck using a car that doesn’t even work well for her commute.

She should just be honest and tell her grandma she isn’t comfortable with it. Hopefully, she won’t be too upset, and they can move on from this.

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