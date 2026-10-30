Her New Neighbor Keeps Parking In Her Spot, And She’s Wondering If It’s On Purpose

Living in an apartment means dealing with your neighbors when it comes to parking spaces.

In this story, a woman had consistently parked in the same parking spot near her house.

But a new neighbor moved in, and he took her parking spot.

Now, she’s left wondering how to approach him, especially since there are several other parking spots that were empty

Check out the full details below.

New neighbor deliberately took my regular parking spot when a dozen others were wide open… am I overreacting? I am so irritated right now. A new guy just moved into the apartment next door last weekend. We’ve spoken a couple of times, and he seems decent enough, I guess. I’m a single woman living alone, so I tend to be intentionally standoff-ish out of self-preservation. I’m not rude, just keeping my distance for safety.

This woman discovered that her new neighbor took her parking spot.

Here is what happened: Our complex doesn’t have assigned parking. But I always park in the exact same spot and have since he moved in. Tonight, he took my spot. Mind you, there are several empty parking spots available right in front of both of our doors. He specifically chose to take the one spot I regularly use.

Now, she’s confused about the situation.

What the heck? It honestly feels so territorial and calculating. Is this a red flag, or am I reading too much into it?

I understand why OP felt uneasy, especially since she lives alone and prioritizes her safety.

However, one parking incident isn’t enough to conclude that her neighbor is being territorial or calculating.

She could also just try to talk to him and explain her situation. Don’t you think so too?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Short and straightforward.

Here’s a similar thought.

You’re overreacting, says this one.

Here’s another valid point.

Finally, another one chimes in.

Apparently, even parking spots can start a neighborhood rivalry.

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