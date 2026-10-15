Her Payment To Her Landlord Didn’t Go Through, But She Caught It Fast And Alerted The Leasing Office

Technology is great until it doesn’t work. Sometimes there are technical glitches that cause big problems.

In this story, one tenant had her rent payment set up to be paid via an electronic check from her bank, but the payment didn’t go through. As soon as she realized there was an error, she contacted the leasing office and offered to pay the rent immediately via a paper check.

She wasn’t exactly pleased with how the leasing office responded.

Keep reading for all the details.

Landlord insists on charging me a $100 late fee? Okay, I’ll hold my rent payment as long as possible then. It looks like my bank returned my rent payment to me that I submitted to my landlord last Friday. I called the leasing office about this and it turns out this hasn’t appeared in their system yet; it shows I have a zero balance. So, I offered to bring in a money order immediately after our call so they could still receive their payment in anticipation of the ACH Return. Therefore they still receive the funds today either case.

But that wasn’t good enough for the leasing office.

However, they told me to include an extra $100, since the system will classify the payment as late. Nope. Nevermind. If you’re deciding to charge me a $100 late fee, I’m taking full advantage of it being “late” and will no longer be coming in to pay today. I told them that. They can expect their payment on the “pay by” date of the eviction notice they file this month.

It’s too bad to be charged $100 late fee for a banking error. OP tried to make it right as soon as she realized the problem.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person has a theory about why they want her to pay a fee.

Another person offers some advice.

Here’s a warning.

One person shares how it works in their country.

I don’t think she should wait to pay until she’s evicted, but it would be super annoying to be charged $100 extra when it wasn’t really her fault that the payment didn’t go through. She tried to do the right thing, and they pushed back.

Some landlords push too far.

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