October 15, 2026 at 5:55 am

Her Payment To Her Landlord Didn’t Go Through, But She Caught It Fast And Alerted The Leasing Office

by Jayne Elliott

angry woman talking on the phone

Shutterstock

Technology is great until it doesn’t work. Sometimes there are technical glitches that cause big problems.

In this story, one tenant had her rent payment set up to be paid via an electronic check from her bank, but the payment didn’t go through. As soon as she realized there was an error, she contacted the leasing office and offered to pay the rent immediately via a paper check.

She wasn’t exactly pleased with how the leasing office responded.

Keep reading for all the details.

Landlord insists on charging me a $100 late fee? Okay, I’ll hold my rent payment as long as possible then.

It looks like my bank returned my rent payment to me that I submitted to my landlord last Friday.

I called the leasing office about this and it turns out this hasn’t appeared in their system yet; it shows I have a zero balance.

So, I offered to bring in a money order immediately after our call so they could still receive their payment in anticipation of the ACH Return. Therefore they still receive the funds today either case.

But that wasn’t good enough for the leasing office.

However, they told me to include an extra $100, since the system will classify the payment as late.

Nope. Nevermind.

If you’re deciding to charge me a $100 late fee, I’m taking full advantage of it being “late” and will no longer be coming in to pay today.

I told them that. They can expect their payment on the “pay by” date of the eviction notice they file this month.

It’s too bad to be charged $100 late fee for a banking error. OP tried to make it right as soon as she realized the problem.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person has a theory about why they want her to pay a fee.

2026 10 13 at 3.34.27 PM Her Payment To Her Landlord Didnt Go Through, But She Caught It Fast And Alerted The Leasing Office

Another person offers some advice.

2026 10 13 at 3.34.40 PM Her Payment To Her Landlord Didnt Go Through, But She Caught It Fast And Alerted The Leasing Office

Here’s a warning.

2026 10 13 at 3.34.53 PM Her Payment To Her Landlord Didnt Go Through, But She Caught It Fast And Alerted The Leasing Office

One person shares how it works in their country.

2026 10 13 at 3.35.15 PM Her Payment To Her Landlord Didnt Go Through, But She Caught It Fast And Alerted The Leasing Office

I don’t think she should wait to pay until she’s evicted, but it would be super annoying to be charged $100 extra when it wasn’t really her fault that the payment didn’t go through. She tried to do the right thing, and they pushed back.

Some landlords push too far.

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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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