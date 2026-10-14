Her Teacher Accused Her of Faking a Broken Arm—Until Her Mom Showed Up with the ER X-Rays

Teachers should always put the best interests of their students first and avoid causing unnecessary problems.

What would you do if your teacher accused you of faking a broken arm and even called your parents to suggest that your cast was unnecessary?

That is what happened to the young woman in this story, so her mother went to bat for her and got the teacher in a lot of trouble.

This is the type of parent you want when you have a teacher who is treating you poorly. Read through the full story below and see what you think of what happened.

Teacher makes false claim of me faking an injury, so my mom messes with her career. I, (15/F) have had a long and elaborate history with injuries, especially breaking my arm.

Some people are just more susceptible to medical issues.

Starting from literally the day I was born, my health has been complicated. I have a few conditions, but none serious enough to impact my dayly life as I know it. I have a very weak immune system and somewhat easy to break bones. On top of that, I am the definition of clumsy, and I’m also a huge idiot who gets herself into dangerous situations for fun.

To be fair, kids do fake things to get out of work a lot.

My mom (40/F) has obviously known me from birth and knows just the extent of my weird bad luck and health issues. I’ve broken my arms a collective 13 times over my entire life, and almost every time I got injured or sick, it seems somebody had something to say about it. Idk why, but teachers just love to say that students that get hurt often are attention seeking fakers, and alot of relationships with authority figures have been harmful because of this.

It is kind of weird that a teacher would do this in front of everyone.

Every time it’s the same. For some reason a teacher doesn’t believe me, they call me a liar infront of everyone, I get bullied for a while, and then I have to try and prove that I’m not faking. I could post so many stories about teachers doing this, but this is a story about the time my mom actually managed to get revenge.

Let’s see what happened this time.

This all took place around 7th grade. I was 12 at the time and I had broken my wrist by climbing on top of something I wasn’t supposed to and then falling off like an idiot. My wrist was in a velcro cast since I’m very allergic to the regular cast material (as they figured out through many cases of trial and error).

You can’t get along well with everyone.

My teacher, let’s call her Mrs.Tablet since this took place while we were learning about Egyptian tablets. She taught history and our personalities clashed a bit.

I’m more of a creative, adventurous, free thinker type and she was very conservative, by-the-book, and propper. We hadn’t had any real issues before this, but we just didn’t mesh well. She was absent one day and we had a sub in. I knew the sub as one of my teachers friends and one of my bullies mom. I didn’t like her, but I was still respectful in class and just tried to get my work done.

Her teacher suspects her of something.

She got me in trouble for doodling on my paper once or twice but other then that everything was fine, or so I thought. The next day, I went into class like usual. We were working on an assignment about Egypt and their tables when Mrs.Tablet called me over to her desk. I went over, thinking she’d just get onto me for drawing on the back of my homework or something, only to get bombarded with a bunch of really weird questions. The interaction went something like:

She already sounds condescending.

Teacher: So, Fire, do you know why I’ve called you up here? (I know Fire isn’t my name, but it’s my irl nickname so I’m using it here) Me: No ma’am, I can’t say that I do. Teacher: How long have you had that cast?

Honestly, this is none of the teacher’s business.

Me: About a week now.. why? Teacher: Do you really need that cast? Me: Uh.. yes?

What is she trying to do here?

Teacher: Well the substitute told me she saw you take it off. Me: It’s a cast, I can’t take it off, it would hurt. Teacher: So, if I asked the class they’d say you need that cast.

This is downright abusive.

Me: Yes?? Teacher: And if I called your parents right now they’d say the same thing. Me: Yes, they were the ones to took me to the hospital.

That is quite an accusation by the substitute teacher.

And she did this infront of the WHOLE CLASS. I was eventually dismissed and people looked at me weird for the rest of class. As I later learned, apparently the substitute had told Mrs.Tablet that I’d taken off my cast as soon as I left class, (I didn’t) and that I threw it in my locker like “hahaha, I’m getting away with doing less work.”

So, basically she pretended I was a bad guy in a crappy highschool movie. I don’t know why she said this, but it had my teacher convinced that I was a liar and a fake.

Calling her mom might be a mistake.

I technically could remove my cast since it was velcro, but that would’ve been extremely painful, and It’s not like I could just walk around without it. I wasn’t going to make a big deal about it at the time, but it turns out she was serious about calling my parents. But she made the mistake of calling my mom. Now me and my mother don’t have a perfect relationship (she has anger issues, so we don’t always get along well), but she loves me very much and doesn’t let people like this mess with me if she can stop it.

This teacher really thought she knew what was happening.

According to my mom, Mrs.Tablet called her all cocky and said things like “Apparently your daughter is wearing a cast, did you know that?” And “Well we all know how dramatic teenage girls can be. Especially unique kids like her.” She apparently even threatened to have me suspended before my mom stopped her and tore her to shreads for talking about her child like that.

It is sad that a teacher could have it out for a student like this.

I don’t think I’m allowed to repeat what was said, but by the end, Mrs.Tablet had to retreat with her tail tucked between her legs. She started being even more cold to me after that day and started giving me unfair detentions for not sitting still and doodling on the side of my worksheets. Even then, outside of school, we went to the same art studio sometimes. (Weird that someone who hates art so much likes to paint) and poisoned the art dirrector against me, and got me put into a lower class. When my mom found out about this, she started the real revenge.

Mom is going after her now.

My mom has never been a PTA mom. She hounestly can’t stand most of the PTA members, and their kids are chosen as favorites at my school and use this power to bully others, including me and my friends. My mom is, however, friends with a very lovely woman on the county’s school board, which has more power then the PTA. She told her friend everything that had happened and supplied all the doctors notes needed to prove I needed my cast.

They are really going after that teacher, as they should.

Her friend managed to convince the rest of the board that Mrs.Tablet was discriminating against an impared student (given her comments about me being slower at work and just wearing the cast to slack off) along with detentions related to me not sitting still when she knew I had nervous movements and slight adhd. At the art studio, my mother pulled me from the classes. I took it upon myself to inform the fellow kids about why, and rumors spread quickly. Soon enough, kids were getting pulled left and right and my art teacher was pulling at strings to try and get the situation under control.

At least the school is taking some action.

I actually think the studio went into temporary closer before reopening again. She was suspended for a week to go under investigation and it turns out she treated alot of the “unique”, as she put it, students in a similar way. She was verbally reprimanded by two different departments, and instead of getting her standard raise over the next three years, she’ll only get half of that.

Let’s hope she never treats any kids like this again.

Not only that, but she had to retake a course on how to properly treat students, and if she’s ever caught to cross this line again, she’ll loose tenure. She’ll just be getting her bonus back at the start of next school year and I’d just like to say that I hope she learned her lesson 🙂

Teachers should know better than to mistreat students like this, but sadly, it happens more than most people realize.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This commenter had a similar issue.

Wow, this person could have died.

Here is a commenter who wonders if the teachers ever suspected abuse.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a sister who feels badly about unknowingly encouraging her younger brother to play with bullies.

This person has a similar condition.

Why do schools not believe that students can get sick?

If a parent sends their kid to school in a cast, it is none of the teacher’s business. Teachers sometimes just have it out for certain students.

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