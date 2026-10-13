His Dad Turned Down Months Of Home-Cooked Meals From His Girlfriend, But The One Night They Didn’t Offer Him Any, He Had A Total Meltdown

Some people turn down an invitation a hundred times and still expect to be asked on the hundred and first.

One man’s girlfriend had moved in with him and his parents about three months earlier, and she loved to cook, making dinner four to six times a week and offering food to both parents every time.

His dad had obliged exactly twice, but remained incredibly fussy and rejected most offers.

Then came a burger night with exactly enough buns for two, and the one evening nobody offered the dad a plate, he was quick to call it out.

The girlfriend explained the bun shortage and offered to make him one on regular bread, but instead of understanding, he blew up, calling the couple disgusting for neglecting to read his mind.

Keep reading for the full scoop.

AITA for not making food for someone who never wants/eats any bc there wasn’t enough ingredients? Ok, so for context, my (19M) girlfriend (20F) has been living with me and both my parents for about 3 months now. She loves to cook and cooks probably around 4-6 times a week, and offers both my parents food every single time.

But this offer hasn’t always been graciously accepted.

My dad has only accepted the offer TWICE. If he’s not home at dinner, he won’t eat any left for him in the fridge. Tonight we decided to have burgers for dinner while my dad was home. We had enough buns for 2 burgers. My girlfriend starts making them, and everything’s fine.

That’s when his dad starts making drama once again.

She finishes, and we go to eat, and my dad says, “You didn’t make any for me,” to which she replies, “No, we didn’t have enough buns, and you usually don’t want to eat, but I can make you one on normal bread if you want.”

That’s when his dad totally lost his cool — and his mom joined in.

After this, my dad blows up, talking about how disrespected and hurt he feels. He called us both disgusting and said we make him sick. My mum, surprisingly to me, shared the same perspective and called us disgusting, saying she’s incredibly disappointed.

He thought their offer to compromise was completely reasonable, which makes him even more confused.

We didn’t have enough buns for another burger, and we still offered to continue cooking and make something work, to which he said no. Mind you, he came to me earlier in the day and said, “I only have $15, can you come and buy me KFC,” which I did. I genuinely don’t think we are in the wrong, but I’d like to hear other people’s perspectives, so AITA?

These parents don’t sound emotionally regulated.

What did Reddit have to say?

This couple was simply following the precedent the dad had already set.

The situation really didn’t warrant this kind of outburst.

The mom joining in instead of defending the couple is pretty rich.

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Treating someone like this just isn’t okay.

This dad treated a standing invitation like a menu he could order from whenever he felt like it, and that just wasn’t how things worked.

When you really look at it, months of “no thanks” gave him absolutely no claim on a burger the house didn’t have buns for.

The girlfriend was way nicer here than this man actually deserved, patiently explaining the shortage and offering bread as a backup. All to get called disgusting.

At this point, what’s for dinner should be the least of this family’s worries.

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