His Manager Handed Him a Write-Up for Missing a “Shift”—Until Corporate Looked at the Scheduling App

Have you ever worked for a company where you were confused about your schedule for the week? If you thought you were scheduled for too many hours but the boss disagreed, would you simply work the hours or escalate the situation?

In this story, one young man is in this situation, and he is not about to simply work the extra hours. Instead, he does some research and talks to his manager again. When she still doesn’t back down, they both talk to corporate.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Manager of retirement home forced us to do illegal overtime So in my country it’s mandatory to do 6-9 months civil duty. I was placed in an retirement home, people and employees where nice, the manager not. She always commanded us around and we where short staffed. They could get 8 civil workers but when I did my service we where only 2. So they reduced the workload, but not much. We could not spend time with the residents.

OP noticed something odd regarding the work hours.

To my Malicious Compliance: Before the service we had 2 days training: hot to handle people and what to look out for and we learned about out duty’s like what to do when we are sick or how “good” we have to work. In my 2 month I saw what I had more hours on my sheet to work. Normally you have 45 hours per weeks. But she wrote us up for 4 extra hours on 2 Sundays. When asked about it she said:” employees hours are tracked based on week hours *4,33 this number is the requirement of hours per month”. Due to this month being February there where less regular work day = more work days.

He knows she’s wrong.

I was confused, because everyone I talked to said the max is 45. The other civil worker said this happens to him before and I should now worry. But I checked the 12 page long “rights and duties of a civil worker” law. And I was right. So the next day I walked into her office and said that hours are wrong. We are not allowed to work more then 45.

She called corporate.

She laughs at me and says:” no everyone works like that, the programs are setup like that” I insisted on it, so she called cooperate. After a 2 minutes call she handed the phone over to me. I explained everything to the nice lady. Then I gave the phone back. I still remember her face when she found out that his 19 yo boy forced her hand.

He made sure it never happened again.

After the stopped the call I left the office. 2 hours later I got the new roster. The happens once again, i pointed it out and she changed it. Later more civil worker got higher while i was there, thy but me up as there representative. As I left i instructed them on it and to my knowledge this never happens again.

She was either ignorant of the rules or trying to take advantage of workers she assumed weren’t smart enough to complain.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person has a question and a suggestion.

Another person quotes a rapper.

This person likes the ending.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who documented times of noise spikes and turned their neighbor into a model tenant.

Another person wonders where OP lives.

He handled that well. Instead of just ignoring the situation, he made sure he knew the rules and made sure the rules were being followed. The best part is that he made sure the other people working there also knew the rules so that the manager wouldn’t overwork them when he left.

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