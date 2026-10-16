Homeowner Was Told His Fence Violated HOA Height Rules, So He Dug Into The Handbook And Found A Clever Way Around The Restriction

Privacy sometimes requires creative construction.

An HOA demanded one professor reduce his eight-foot fence to six.

He carefully studied their definition.

Then he rebuilt everything from the ground up outta spite.

Check out how it all went down.

HOA wants me to build a shorter fence? Got it! This story was relayed to me by one of my favorite professors over 5 years ago, so my apologies if the details are foggy or inaccurate. My professor was a very, very private person, the sort of guy who would hesitate to tell you his favorite color if you hadn’t known him long enough. He had recently had an incredibly nosy couple move in next door and realized the flimsy four foot fence he had got for the dog wouldn’t keep out peeping eyes.

A taller fence will solve that problem.

So he installed a fence. But instead of using a standard size, which he knew his neighbors would peer over, he built an 8 foot fence. It wasn’t even a week before HOA was on him, threatening every fine they could and claiming he couldn’t have a fence over 6 feet tall. So, being a dutiful citizen, he called the fence company to uninstall said fence.

I love this workaround!

While the fence was being taken down, he closely examined the HOA handbook on the precise definition of a fence. He installed a new 6 foot fence that fit every single regulation, but with a 3 foot brick wall beneath it.

That was very clever! He has one smart professor!

Let’s see what Reddit thought of this fence.

This is clever!

I can agree with this comment.

These HOA rules don’t make any sense!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighborhood kids who built a master forest fort, only to find it looted by the bigger kids on the block.

Nice!

The professor removed his noncompliant eight-foot fence and replaced it with a legal six-foot fence atop a three-foot brick wall.

The HOA got the exact fence height it demanded, while the nosy neighbors ended up facing a nine-foot barrier.