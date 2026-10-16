HR Told Him to Take Time Off for His Health—Until the Same Team Showed Him the Door

Companies love telling you to take care of yourself — as long as it doesn’t cost them anything, of course.

One employee was told by his manager and HR that he should take time off for his health. But this employee was quick to push back because he’d watched time off turn into termination for plenty of coworkers.

HR insisted that never happened, so the employee decided to take HR’s advice.

When he finally returned, the same two people who’d urged him to take his leave ruthlessly fired him.

So much for peace of mind.

Keep reading for the full story.

“We never fire anyone if they take time off”. Me = Fired A couple of months ago, I met with my manager and HR to discuss the state of things at work and my health. They recommended I take some time off, to which I told them both that I can’t take time off.

This employee learned quickly that taking time off came with dire consequences.

Nearly 80% of the time, if someone took vacation or a leave, they were fired when they came back. HR: “We don’t do that. It has never happened. You need to get that out of your head.” Then they gave me the EAP phone number. Upon their recommendation, I took a month off work.

But when the employee came back, they were met with a familiar narrative.

When I wanted to come back, the company bungled the return-to-work paperwork and told me to take more time off. The day I came back to work, the same manager and HR fired me. Screw working.

HR and leadership are straight up villains.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user brings up an important point.

Maybe it’s time to get a lawyer involved.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a delivery driver who tried warning his boss the truck needed new brakes and tires, only to find his truck sidelined during their busiest season.

This user recalls a similar experience.

The saddest part of this story is the realization that this employee was right all along.

Anyone would like to believe their employer truly cares about them and has their best interest in mind.

He told HR exactly what happened to people who took leave, got a confident denial, and followed their advice anyway because they held his paycheck.

A company that hands out a hotline number and then shows someone the door has misunderstood what care means.

His instincts deserved far more respect than they got.

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