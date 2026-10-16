Loud Music Kept Him Awake Every Night—Until a Language Barrier Forced Him to Rethink His Approach

Living in a townhouse means accepting that you’ll occasionally hear your neighbors, but there’s a difference between everyday household noise and feeling like someone else’s subwoofer is inside your home.

In this case, a man shares that his neighbors’ music is not only loud, but he can feel the bass, and not in an artistic way.

When the bass is loud enough to make your belongings rattle and drown out your television, patience can wear thin pretty quickly.

To add to the situation, his neighbors don’t speak English.

What would you do?

Read the full story below.

Bass music carries, people! We all want to live peacefully! This is really just me venting at this point… but I hope to get this resolved peacefully! Long-winded story: Bought a newly built townhouse about 5 months ago. The next door neighbors also purchased and moved in perhaps a month after I did. That’s cool. I love meeting new people. It’s a fairly new complex so nearly everyone here is “new”. Unfortunately, no hope of being friends with the neighbor since they apparently are recently moved from Columbia and don’t speak ANY English other than “no speak English”. Bummer… but whatever.

That’s definitely not the biggest issue, though.

Except THEN, about a month after they moved in, it started. BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOOOOOM. Now, I love music! I probably wouldn’t even mind listening to their music. During the times I hear them outside, I can tell it’s some sort of Spanish music. Not really my style, I’m more of a rock or country guy, but okay. I’m not completely adverse to listening to some Spanish music even if I don’t understand the words. However, inside my house, and I mean throughout my ENTIRE house, that is NOT what I hear. ALL I hear is the thump and grind of the bass.

It’s LOUD and powerful.

As if I have just THEIR subwoofer inside my own residence. Often times, it’s actually loud enough to make things inside my own house vibrate or rattle. And almost always loud enough to where even if I turn on my own music or television, thinking I could drown it out, I can still easily hear it over my own stuff. Worse of course when I can literally FEEL it over my own stuff. This is a 3 unit townhouse building, part of a townhouse complex.

He’s not sure what to do.

I live on one end with the “offenders” in the middle unit and a couple gals on the far end. I spoke with one of the ladies that lives on the other end to see if it was ever an issue for her as well. She surprisingly said she doesn’t really hear the bass but she has had a confrontation with them about partying out back or something at 3am before. I never even heard that happen so either I wasn’t home or I’m a heavier sleeper than I thought. Either way, since the bass isn’t an issue with them during the day, I guess perhaps they have a subwoofer hanging or sitting against our shared wall? I don’t know.

It’s getting harder to tolerate.

I move here after my wife and I separated and sold our single family home. I tried to tolerate it thinking I’m just not used to living in a multifamily residence and this is just the way of it. But come on! Nearly every. single. weekend?! Not to mention being that loud and easily heard over the noise of my own TV and music? (I don’t have a subwoofer in my home) Mind you, I almost never see them during the week. Like this is just their weekend home or something. IDK.

He needs to act or he’ll go insane.

For many months now I’ve tolerated this, thinking I’m just being overly sensitive and I’ll get used to it. But I’m at my end. So I had ChatGPT help me translate a letter to them in Spanish and this past weekend, when the music started again, went next door and rang their doorbell three times. No answer even though I could hear their doorbell from inside myself over their music. So I stuck the letter in the door crack and left. Few hours later I checked, when the music stopped, and the letter was gone. So here’s hoping this is the end of it….

That’s a tough situation.

What does Reddit think?

A reader shares their thoughts.



Something to consider.

This person thinks a note can help.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighborhood kids who built a master forest fort, only to find it looted by the bigger kids on the block.

This person disagrees with the person above.

He has been more patient than a lot of people would be, to be honest, especially if the bass is loud enough to make things vibrate throughout his house!

Living in a shared building inevitably involves some noise, but that doesn’t mean having to tolerate loud music for hours and hours without saying anything.

Living in a community and in society requires making sure everyone is at least minimally comfortable.

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