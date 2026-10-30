Man Carries His TV Through The Neighborhood, But He Refuses To Respond To A Neighbor Who Seems Suspicious About What He’s Doing

What would you think if you saw a man carrying a large TV as he walked down the sidewalk in your neighborhood? Would you ignore the situation, call out to him or call the police?

In this story, one man had a pretty good reason for carrying his TV through the neighborhood, but when a neighbor asked whose TV it was, he refused to respond.

Now, his wife thinks he handled that situation poorly, and he’s wondering if she’s right.

Keep reading to find out why he was carrying the TV and why he didn’t respond to the neighbor.

AITA for not explaining to my suspicious neighbor why I was carrying my 65 inch TV through the neighborhood? 33M. There is a community center/hall in my neighborhood run by the HOA that residents can rent, which my wife and I rented last Saturday for a Mother’s Day party. I have a big family with quite a few aunts and cousins with kids. It made sense to rent the hall since we like to do these big get-togethers sometimes. The hall is about 1/4th of a mile from my house or maybe a little less.

He brought his TV to the party.

I brought my 65 inch TV to the hall and set it up on a table to display a slideshow of all the moms and their kids which ran throughout the party, which I drove over in my SUV. Our event went pretty well. Most people left around 8pm. A few of my cousins and I stayed behind until 9pm to clean up before going home. I didn’t want to pack the TV back into my car since it was precarious and almost tipped over when I brought it to the hall, so I decided to just carry it home.

A neighbor noticed him walking with the TV.

As I was walking back, I hear a “HEY!” from a door, and I see one of my neighbors. She looked to be in her 50s. I briefly pause and look at her with the TV held above my head and just say “Hi” back to her. She asked “who does that TV belong to?” I was tired from hosting a party all day and even more tired from walking a quarter mile while holding a TV. I was not really in the mood to keep talking to this lady.

Here’s how he reacted to the neighbor.

I didn’t respond to her and kept walking home. I could hear her shouting at me and saying she was going to call the police. I ignored all of it the entire walk back. I got home and put the TV down. Got changed and had some water before I told my wife what just happened.

His wife thinks he handled the situation poorly.

My wife told me I was being a jerk (paraphrasing) because I could’ve just humored the lady for one second, and that I probably looked more suspicious than I realized (I’m a dark skinned guy in a not so dark skinned neighborhood, and I’m probably the youngest home owner on the block by at least 10 years, and it was dark outside.) She thinks we’re likely going to have to deal with that neighbor again in the future. I got into a little argument with my wife about this because I don’t think I owed that lady any sort of explanation and my wife thinks I should’ve just preserved the peace. AITA?

I agree with this wife. If he could take a second to say “hi” to the neighbor, he could take another second to say “it’s mine” when the neighbor asked who the TV belonged to.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person thinks the neighbor is the problem.

Another person doesn’t think he needed to explain himself.

This person thinks it would’ve been easier to explain.

This person has a different concern.

As far as that last comment, I don’t know everyone in my neighborhood. I don’t think it’s necessarily a concern if the neighbor doesn’t know all of her neighbors.

It would look weird to see someone walking down the street with a large TV. While he doesn’t owe the neighbor an explanation, it would’ve only taken a couple seconds to explain.

She could’ve minded her own business, but I can see why she was suspicious.

Walking away without responding was kind of rude.