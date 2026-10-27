Man Dreads The Holidays After His In-Laws Announce They’re Staying At His House For Several Weeks

Ahhhh, the in-laws…

Some are good, some are bad, and some are just plain-old DIFFICULT.

I’m gonna go ahead and let you guess how the guy who wrote today’s story feels about his in-laws…

You guessed it!

They drive him nuts!

And he has good reason not to want them cramping his style and getting on his nerves for weeks on end during the holidays.

Is he being unreasonable?

Read on and see what you think.

AITA? In-laws expecting to stay with us. “My partners’ parents retired. Very wealthy, big property, bought top of the line car and 4 wheel drive. They are traveling around the country for a year. They have a big property, millions in super (which they have worked hard for), and were spending left right and centre before they departed.

Okay…

FIL made it very clear that they will spend every cent and there will be no inheritance. We have never relied upon the in-laws or expected any inheritance. We have done everything financially-related ourselves and are doing fine. We have sold our current house and are moving into our dream home (mortgage is very big but we will manage!). Prior to the in laws leaving, they assumed we would sell our house (because we were considering selling and upgrading to a bigger house) and move into their big property as caretakers. We were firm to say no and they rented our their house.

This was news…

Prior to the in laws leaving, at a dinner, the MIL noted she expected to come back half way through their trip and stay with us for several weeks. We have a smallish home and a 2 year old. I told her no and that they would need to book accommodation if they came back (Airbnb or something else). I don’t feel comfortable with others in my house.

These folks sure are pushy!

6 months into their trip, they messaged my wife asking if they could come and stay for 3-4 weeks over Christmas. This is the time of the year that my wife and I have off work for several weeks, a time which we wanted to spend as a family together. We have sold our house and are moving into our dream home before Christmas. We would be in this new house prior to Christmas. The MIL thinks this is an open invitation to come and stay because “there is so much space”. I told my wife to tell her parents no.

Here we go…

This led to the MIL listing all things they have done for us over the years (a list of things they had done for their daughter, not transactional items where a debt was owed). My wife feels bad and offered them to stay one week with us. I was okay with one week. MIL has guilt tripped my wife into allowing them multiple weeks in our home, which has divided me and my wife as my wife doesn’t want to let her parents down.

He doesn’t want to deal with this…

AITA and awful for standing my ground and not letting them stay in our house as a holiday home? I feel that their choice to rent their house out and travel around the country is not my problem. They have made my wife feel bad for them not being able to see our 2 year old unless we allow them to stay, and have quoted “it may makes things difficult with XYZ (me) moving forward if she doesn’t let them stay”. To add to this – we are away on holidays for a week prior to Christmas. The in laws expect to stay on our house for that entire week while we are away, extending their stay to two weeks. I don’t feel comfortable with it and my wife doesn’t understand why I feel this way. I feel as if we are a hotel for them and that we are expected to drop everyone and accommodate them. My in laws are very financially well off and could easily book alternative accommodation if they wanted to see us and their grandchild. Am I overreacting to push back on this? Is my wife being guilt tripped into saying yes (which is causing a divide between us)? I feel as if I am being portrayed as the bad person and stopping the grandparents from seeing their grandchild. I need my own space without the grandparents using our home as a hotel over the Christmas period.”

Here’s what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user didn’t hold back.

Another person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

They’re really pushing it, huh?

You can say that again!

I’d be pretty ticked off too if I was in his position…

This guy’s in-laws sure aren’t easy to deal with!