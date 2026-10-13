Man’s Mom Asks Him to Move Out for the Weekend So His Sister Can Stay in the Room He Pays Rent For
by Heather Hall
Usually, paying rent means you’re entitled to stay in the space you’re paying for.
But for one young man, that doesn’t seem to be the case after his mother asked him to leave for the weekend so his sister could use his room.
The problem is that he pays rent and helps out around the house, so being told to find somewhere else to stay didn’t sit right with him.
Then he found out his sister was mainly coming to town to visit friends, which made the request seem even more unreasonable.
So he politely said no, but his mother got angry and accused him of being entitled.
Read on to see what happened next.
AITA for saying no to moving out for the weekend?
I currently live with my parents and pay them rent for my room.
I only have the one room and don’t have access to any garage space or anything like that.
I also contribute around the house by cooking meals for the family, cleaning, and helping out with general household stuff.
After hearing why his sister needed his room, he politely refused.
My sister is coming to town for the weekend, and my mum asked me to give up my room and stay with friends so that my sister could stay at the house.
I asked if there was a particular reason she needed to stay in my room. My mum said she hasn’t seen my sister in about a month and that my sister is coming to the area to visit some of her friends.
I politely said no.
Then, his mother started saying some pretty hurtful things.
My reasoning was basically that I pay rent for my room, and I don’t think I should be expected to leave my own home and find somewhere else to stay for the weekend, particularly when my sister is mainly coming to the area to see friends.
After I declined, my mum became very angry and went on a rant about how entitled I was. She also told me that I needed psychological help because of my attitude.
I understand that it’s my parents’ house and that my mum wants my sister to be able to stay with the family. At the same time, because I pay rent and contribute to the household, I feel like my room is my personal space, and I shouldn’t be expected to vacate it whenever another family member visits.
AITA?
Oh my! What kind of mother treats one of her kids like that?
Let’s take a look at what the people over at Reddit have to say.
That’s the perfect analogy.
He should explain this to his mom.
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Well, this isn’t very nice.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who thinks her daughter should have planned a whole two-week vacation around her needs.
It really would be.
He has every right to say no.
If he’s paying rent for that room, his mother shouldn’t expect him to move out whenever someone visits.
His sister can stay somewhere else, or they can figure out another sleeping arrangement.
Either way, calling him entitled for wanting to use the space he pays for is pretty ridiculous.
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AuthorHeather Hall
Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama
Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.
Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.
When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.
Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
Tags: · adult child, aita, controlling mother, family drama, paying rent, picture, Private Space, reddit, ridiculous, top, unreasonable demands
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