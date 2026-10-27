Marketplace Seller Agreed To Help Her Friend Shift Some Belongings Online. But After A Sale Was Agreed, She Started Demanding More Money To The Point That Her Friend Gave Up Helping Her At All

It’s normal to want to help your friends and loved ones out. After all, you’ve no doubt that the good folk around you would do the same for you, so why wouldn’t you help someone if you had the time and skills to do so?

And that’s how the woman in this story ended up listing a tonne of her friend’s belongings on Facebook Marketplace, to help her get some quick sales before she moved away. Because this woman was good at selling things online, knew the knack to getting good photos, and was happy to communicate with potential buyers too.

But even though she worked hard to help her friend out, this arrangement didn’t go the way that either of them might’ve hoped.

Read on to find out why.

AITA for deleting all my friend’s Facebook Marketplace listings after she changed the price on me? My friend is moving out of the country and asked me to help her sell some of her stuff on Facebook Marketplace because I sell a lot of things on there. I went to her house specifically to help her. The pictures she had taken were, to put it nicely, terrible so I took new pictures of everything, helped go over the prices with her, created all the listings, posted everything on my Marketplace account, and handled the messages from potential buyers. Basically, I was doing everything for her.

But even then, things did not go smoothly.

Then someone was coming to pick up one of the items. I had already agreed on a price with the buyer and told them when/how to pick it up. Out of nowhere, my friend tells me that she thinks we priced the item too low and that she wants $20 more. I told her that I had already given the buyer the price and that I didn’t think it was right to suddenly change it. I told her that if the buyer backed out, then I could change the price for the next person. She still insisted that I tell the buyer they needed to pay $20 more.

But this friend was not prepared to do that.

At that point, I told the buyer the item was sold because I didn’t feel comfortable changing the price after we had already agreed on one. It’s my Marketplace account, and ultimately my reviews/reputation are attached to these transactions. After that, I deleted all of her listings from my Marketplace because I decided I didn’t want to deal with selling her stuff anymore. I didn’t tell her that I deleted everything. I just decided I was done with it because I felt like I was doing her a favor and didn’t want to keep dealing with situations like this. Now I’m wondering if I overreacted. AITA?

This friend needs to realise that you can’t mess people around like that.

When you’ve agreed a price with someone, you can’t suddenly just decide that you want more money from them, and expect them to pay it.

And you certainly can’t take advantage of your friend’s kindness like this.

Let’s see what folk on Reddit had to say about this.

This person thought that it was vital she told her friend.

While others thought she was right to take the items down.

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Meanwhile, this Redditor thought she was not the problem – unless she didn’t tell her friend.

Absolutely she was right to un-list the items. Because if her friend was about to keep changing all the prices, then it was her account that was going to be in trouble. She’d get a terrible reputation for something that wasn’t even her fault, and that’s not fair at all. So of course, she couldn’t take that risk.

And what her friend doesn’t seem to realise is not only that she’s putting someone else’s reputation at stake, she’s also taking advantage of her friend. Because she already came round to take great photos and put a lot of time and effort into listing the items and answering buyer questions. So to force her to change prices after sales were agreed is ridiculous. And now, she’s on her own.

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