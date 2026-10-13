Neighbor Confronts Man Over Where He Parks His Car, But Things Escalate When His Wife Joins In

Imagine living in an apartment building where the parking is first come first serve. What would you do if a neighbor got mad at you because she wanted to park where you parked?

In this story, one couple is in this exact situation. They don’t move their car. They do argue with the irate neighbor.

Then, the landlord gets involved.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

AITAH Neighbor followed my husband to our unit over parking So my husband and I moved in earlier this year and for the most part have been fine. We are pretty quiet and keep to ourselves. When we signed the lease, the landlord let us know that its first come first serve parking. Covered parking is $60 and uncovered is $40. We pay for covered and all is good right?

One neighbor sounds like drama.

Recently I came back from doing errands and my husband parked in a available spot for maybe 5 minutes so he could shower/change for work. (So he’d be leaving soon anyway.) Well, one of our upstairs neighbors didn’t like that. She followed my husband and knocked on the door and started going off on him. I was in the bathroom and didn’t realize he was outside. (I’m hard of hearing) and I saw the front door was ajar so I went out and asked what was going on.

The neighbor sounds entitled.

And the lady snapped with “I’m not talking to a second person. Mind your own.” So I responded with “woah. You don’t have to be awful about it.” And she gasped and screamed I called her a witch and said we needed to move because she needs both her cars parked together because it makes it easier for her and her child and that since we’re new she’d let it slide and that it’s seniority first. I told her that’s not what it said in the lease agreement and it didn’t make sense.

The landlord showed up at just the right time.

The landlord was walking around and hear her yelling and asked what was happening and she just kept screaming that I called her a witch and she wanted her spot. He told her it was first come first serve. And she was going on and on about how she had a child and she should come first since we look young and healthy. ?????? Girl what.

She’s wondering if she did something wrong.

He then separated us and my husband told him what happened since I wasn’t there for the first part. He said it was fine and we aren’t at fault and he’d talk to her. I asked friends if I was being rude and some of them are on my side but some say I should’ve just stayed inside and let my husband handle it. So now I don’t know if I was in the wrong or not

It really doesn’t matter if OP should’ve stayed out of it or not. The neighbor is the real problem. The parking is first come first serve. End of story.

I’m glad the landlord stepped in.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person wouldn’t have stayed out of it.

This is probably true.

Here’s a suggestion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighborhood kids who built a master forest fort, only to find it looted by the bigger kids on the block.

Another person shares their opinion.

The neighbor really does sound crazy. She’s not even making sense.

It’s first come first serve parking. She doesn’t get priority. She doesn’t get to tell neighbors to move their cars.

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